Ninja’s 8-quart family Foodi 14-in-1 Air Fry Multi-Cooker hits $150 Amazon 2023 low ($100 off)

Amazon now has the 8-quart Ninja OL701 Foodi 14-in-1 SMART XL Multi-Cooker Steam Fryer down at $249.99 shipped. Regularly $350, this a solid $100 off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal is also the lowest total we have seen go live on Amazon throughout 2023 on this 8-quart model and the best we have tracked there since the limited Black Friday offers last year. If you’re in the market for an all-in-one cooker upgrade, this is quite a notable and versatile option – there’s not much it can’t do. You’re looking at a family-sized cooker with loads of one-touch smart protein settings, nine custom doneness levels, and an included Foodi meat thermometer. The 14 cooking functions include air fry, roast bake, pressure cook, steam, and more alongside a reversible rack that gives you the choice of doubling your cooking capacity or making “3-component full meals at the touch of a button – mains and sides all done at the same time.” Head below for more details.
For further comparison, today’s deal on the higher-end and more capable 8-quart model with the Foodi thermometer included is selling for $30 less than the 6-quart model without one.
But if the full-on Ninja all-in-one above is overkill for your needs, something like this Chefman Air Fryer Toaster Oven might be a better fit. This one also lands a versatile cooker on your countertop with both air frying and baking as well as delivering your typical toaster oven action and at a much lower $160 price tag.
Elsewhere in Ninja deals, we are still tracking solid 50% price drop on its mini dedicated air fryer you’ll find right here at $40 and then swing by our home goods hub for even more cooking and grilling offers.
Ninja OL701 Foodi 14-in-1 SMART XL Multi-Cooker features:
- Extra-large, family-sized capacity with the ability to pressure cook, air fry, and SteamCrisp – all under one SmartLid.
- Enables you to achieve even more accurate results at the touch of a button. No more guesswork.
- With 4 smart proteins settings and 9 customizable doneness levels, achieve the perfect doneness from rare to well done. 3 auto-steam release controls allow you to select your desired pressure release setting.
- Slide to unlock 3 cooking modes and 14 cooking functions all under one lid.
- Steam and crisp at the same time for faster, juicier, crispier results without drying out. (Vs. Ninja Foodi OL701 in dry mode only).
