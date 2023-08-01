Ninja’s 8-quart family Foodi 14-in-1 Air Fry Multi-Cooker hits $150 Amazon 2023 low ($100 off)

Amazon now has the 8-quart Ninja OL701 Foodi 14-in-1 SMART XL Multi-Cooker Steam Fryer down at $249.99 shipped. Regularly $350, this a solid $100 off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal is also the lowest total we have seen go live on Amazon throughout 2023 on this 8-quart model and the best we have tracked there since the limited Black Friday offers last year. If you’re in the market for an all-in-one cooker upgrade, this is quite a notable and versatile option – there’s not much it can’t do. You’re looking at a family-sized cooker with loads of one-touch smart protein settings, nine custom doneness levels, and an included Foodi meat thermometer. The 14 cooking functions include air fry, roast bake, pressure cook, steam, and more alongside a reversible rack that gives you the choice of doubling your cooking capacity or making “3-component full meals at the touch of a button – mains and sides all done at the same time.” Head below for more details.

For further comparison, today’s deal on the higher-end and more capable 8-quart model with the Foodi thermometer included is selling for $30 less than the 6-quart model without one.

But if the full-on Ninja all-in-one above is overkill for your needs, something like this Chefman Air Fryer Toaster Oven might be a better fit. This one also lands a versatile cooker on your countertop with both air frying and baking as well as delivering your typical toaster oven action and at a much lower $160 price tag.

Elsewhere in Ninja deals, we are still tracking solid 50% price drop on its mini dedicated air fryer you’ll find right here at $40 and then swing by our home goods hub for even more cooking and grilling offers.

Ninja OL701 Foodi 14-in-1 SMART XL Multi-Cooker features:

Extra-large, family-sized capacity with the ability to pressure cook, air fry, and SteamCrisp – all under one SmartLid.

Enables you to achieve even more accurate results at the touch of a button. No more guesswork.

With 4 smart proteins settings and 9 customizable doneness levels, achieve the perfect doneness from rare to well done. 3 auto-steam release controls allow you to select your desired pressure release setting.

Slide to unlock 3 cooking modes and 14 cooking functions all under one lid.

Steam and crisp at the same time for faster, juicier, crispier results without drying out. (Vs. Ninja Foodi OL701 in dry mode only).

