Big-time Ninja cooker deals: Foodi 10-in-1 Air Fry Oven from $98, or 50% off mini air fryer at $40

Woot and Amazon are offering a few particularly notable deals on the Ninja air fryers and Foodi XL ovens today. You can land the refurbished Ninja DT201 Foodi 10-in-1 XL Pro Air Fry Oven for $124.99 or the 8-in-1 model down at $97.99. Both ship free for Prime members with a $6 delivery fee otherwise. The 10-in-1 model was originally $330 and currently bounces between $200 and $300 over at Amazon. Today’s deal is easily among the lowest we have tracked on both models and great opportunity to save a ton on what would normally be a relatively pricey endeavor. The Ninja DT201 combines a multi-cooker setup with built-in air frying capabilities alongside the ability to preheat much faster than your typical range – in “90-seconds” to be exact. Typical convection baking joins a series of specialty modes like bagel, dehydrate, reheat, and pizza with enough space for 12-inch pies or even a 5-pound chicken with a tray of sides on the top. You’ll also receive two sheet pans, two wire racks, the air fry basket, and a roast tray crumb tray along with the 90-day Woot warranty. More deals and details below. 

If a simple and more traditional air fryer will do what you’re after, the Ninja AF080 Mini Air Fryer is now at a new Amazon all-time low. This 2-quart model isn’t going to be nearly as accommodating or versatile as the cookers above, but at just $39.99 shipped, it is also a far more affordable proposition. Regularly $80, this is a solid 50% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. It is great for side dishes and snacking with enough space for “1 pound of French fries, ten taquitos, or two hot pockets.”

Over in our home goods hub you’ll also find a notably deep price drop on Ninja’s latest Rapid air fryer multi-cooker at $100, down from the regularly up to $200. That’s on top of ongoing offers on Ninja’s latest Double Oven models that can cook two meals at the same time with prices down by as much as $80 right now on Amazon. And be sure to check out our coverage of its new Woodfire 8-in-1 outdoor pizza oven

Ninja DT201 Foodi 10-in-1 XL Pro Air Fry Oven features:

Meet the Ninja Foodi XL Pro Air Oven, the extra-large toaster oven and air fry oven with True Surround Convection. Get up to 10X the convection power of a traditional full-size oven, for even, quick family meals on 2 levels, no rotation required. True Surround Convection: Up to 10X the convection power vs. a traditional full-size convection oven for faster, crispier, and juicy results. 

