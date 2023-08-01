Samsung’s Trio charger powers your entire Galaxy kit at the $50 Amazon low (Reg. $90)

Amazon is now offering its best price ever on Samsung’s Wireless Charger Trio at $49.95 shipped. Regularly $90, this one tends to bounce between $65 and full price. It is now sitting at the lowest price we can find, 44% under the going rate directly from Samsung, and marking a new Amazon all-time low. Providing a sleek black landing pad for your three most precious pieces of EDC kit, it can charge your Qi-enabled smartphone, earbuds, and wearable at the same time. It delivers up to 15W of power to compatible devices across its six interior-coil setup with a design specifically for Galaxy watches and an included wall adapter. Head below for more details.

If you’re firmly planted in the Apple ecosystem, you’ll likely want to favor this Anker 15W MagSafe stand instead. Otherwise, some of Samsung’s smaller, more compact charging solutions might be a better fit that also cost less. This single Samsung wireless charger sells for $40 at Amazon and you can land the 15W Wireless Charger Duo for $46 – while not much of a price difference over the 3-in-1 model above, it might fit your space better anyway.

And while we are talking Samsung, we are still tracking some seriously notable deals on pre-orders for its new foldable handsets with big-time Amazon gift cards throw in on top. Details on those are right here and you might as well as scope out our hands-on review for its latest model 180MB/s microSD cards while you’re at it.

Samsung’s Wireless Charger Trio features:

Six coils inside the Wireless Charger Trio makes it simple for you to put your device down and charge it up. No more messing with alignment — just set it on the pad to get a boost of power. With the dedicated spot for Galaxy watch (1), you can keep your timepiece powered up to get you through your day. An interior magnet on the right side of the charger guides your watch into place to charge. And on the left you can charge your phone, Galaxy Buds series and more.

