Samsung’s Trio charger powers your entire Galaxy kit at the $50 Amazon low (Reg. $90)

Justin Kahn -
AmazonSmartphone AccessoriesSamsung
Reg. $90 $50

Amazon is now offering its best price ever on Samsung’s  Wireless Charger Trio at $49.95 shipped. Regularly $90, this one tends to bounce between $65 and full price. It is now sitting at the lowest price we can find, 44% under the going rate directly from Samsung, and marking a new Amazon all-time low. Providing a sleek black landing pad for your three most precious pieces of EDC kit, it can charge your Qi-enabled smartphone, earbuds, and wearable at the same time. It delivers up to 15W of power to compatible devices across its six interior-coil setup with a design specifically for Galaxy watches and an included wall adapter. Head below for more details.

If you’re firmly planted in the Apple ecosystem, you’ll likely want to favor this Anker 15W MagSafe stand instead. Otherwise, some of Samsung’s smaller, more compact charging solutions might be a better fit that also cost less. This single Samsung wireless charger sells for $40 at Amazon and you can land the 15W Wireless Charger Duo for $46 – while not much of a price difference over the 3-in-1 model above, it might fit your space better anyway. 

And while we are talking Samsung, we are still tracking some seriously notable deals on pre-orders for its new foldable handsets with big-time Amazon gift cards throw in on top. Details on those are right here and you might as well as scope out our hands-on review for its latest model 180MB/s microSD cards while you’re at it. 

Samsung’s  Wireless Charger Trio features:

Six coils inside the Wireless Charger Trio makes it simple for you to put your device down and charge it up. No more messing with alignment — just set it on the pad to get a boost of power. With the dedicated spot for Galaxy watch (1), you can keep your timepiece powered up to get you through your day. An interior magnet on the right side of the charger guides your watch into place to charge. And on the left you can charge your phone, Galaxy Buds series and more.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit…
Samsung

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Lexar officially unveils affordable new NM790 7,400MB/s...
LEGO’s new Coruscant Guard Gunship gets first loo...
Microsoft unveils new smokey blue wireless LE Stormclou...
Smartphone Accessories: AINOPE 10000mAh Power Bank $29 ...
Lenovo’s new Tab P11 2nd Gen Android 12L tablet w...
GAP takes 50% off Back to School styles + an extra 40% ...
Today’s best iOS game and app deals: Legend of Ti...
Today’s best game deals: Dead Island 2 $49 Amazon...
Load more...
Show More Comments