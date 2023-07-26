Samsung’s new Galaxy Z Fold 5 sees $200 off Amazon launch discount with $200 gift card

Samsung today is officially taking the wraps off the new Galaxy Z Fold 5 today, and the savings are right behind. Courtesy of Amazon today, you can now score the all-new unlocked smartphone with a free storage upgrade for $1,799.99 shipped. That nets you the 512GB version for the same price as the entry-level 256GB capacity, saving you $200. Then Amazon is sweetening the pot by throwing in a $200 Amazon gift card, bringing your total savings up to $400 – all without having to trade in a device. It’s also worth noting that Samsung has its own launch discounts today that are worth a look, too.

Slated to begin shipping in August, the new Galaxy Z Fold 5 is the latest iteration of Samsung’s massive folding smartphone. In its current form, not all too much has changed. There is notably a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip now under the hood as well as Android 13 out of the box, but last year’s form-factor almost entirely remains. There’s still an interior 7.6-inch display that pairs with a secondary 6.2-inch screen on the outside. Samsung has at least spent a lot of this year’s focus on the hinge design, ultimately resulting in both sides of the screen folding a bit closer than before all while sliming down the overall thickness. We break down what else is new over in our launch day coverage at 9to5Google, as well as another launch discount below.

If you’re more partial to the smaller of Samsung’s foldable form-factor, the Amazon savings today also have you covered on the brand’s latest. Getting the same storage upgrade discount, the 512GB Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 sells for $999.99 shipped. It’s only $120 off the actual price, and also comes with a $150 gift card to Amazon in the process. This is one of the better pre-order offers out there, especially for those not looking to have to trade in a device. But you should still go shop Samsung’s direct offers just in case.

Samsung’s all-new Galaxy Z Flip 5 takes on a more casual approach to folding devices with a design that’s inspired by old school flip phones. Not changing it up all too much from last year’s model, there’s the same treatment that this smartphone’s bigger brother is getting with the new Snapdragon 8+ Gen 2 chip and refreshed hinge mechanism. The interior 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 120Hz display remains the same, while the exterior panel is getting a major upgrade to take on the likes of Motorola with a larger design that can show much more content, has a full keyboard for replies, and can run full apps.

All of this week’s other best Android deals are now up for grabs as we hit the halfway point. You’ll want to be sure to check out all of the app and game deals now live courtesy of Google Play, as well.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 features:

Streaming on the go with this big screen is a big deal; Unfold the massive 7.6″ screen* on Galaxy Z Fold5 and lose yourself in your favorite content, no matter where you are. With Galaxy Z Fold5, enjoy mobile games on the cover screen or unfold the interior screen for a more immersive experience; With an impressive processor, power through with a high refresh rate and minimal input delays. With Dual-App Viewing, you can do more with more screen on Galaxy Z Fold5; Drag and drop photos into a text message, shop two sites side by side or stream videos while checking your feed

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!