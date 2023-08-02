Google Nest WiFi Pro packages boast Wi-Fi 6 speeds from $240 (Second-best, Reg. $300+)

Amazon now currently offers the Google Nest WiFi Pro 3-Node Mesh System for $319.99 shipped. Marking the second-best discount to date, you’re now looking at $80 in savings to go alongside today’s discount. Today’s offer lands at within $20 of the all-time low set for just a day or so over Prime Day, and is the lowest we’ve seen otherwise at $20 under previous discounts. Google’s latest in-house Wi-Fi router arrives centered around entirely new builds that pack in the latest networking tech. This 3-node package sports Wi-Fi 6E support that can provide 6,600-square feet of whole-home coverage with up to 5.4Gb/s speeds over the tri-band connection, as well as extra Ethernet ports to handle wired devices. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look at what to expect from the package and then head below for more.

If you can get away with a little less coverage than what’s provided by the lead deal, the 2-node Google Nest WiFi Pro router delivers much of the same experience for less. Also on sale courtesy of Amazon, the system drops to $239.99 from its usual $300 going rate. Much like the lead deal, this is also delivering a rare chance to save on Google’s latest while marking the second-best price to date. It comes within $20 of the all-time low and is $10 under previous mentions that weren’t on Prime Day. This model can dish out 4,400-square feet of Wi-Fi 6E coverage and can be expanded in the future to fill deadzones in your coverage down the line.

An even better value, the original Google Wifi package includes three nodes and will blanket 4,500-square feet with coverage for $200. It does step down to Wi-Fi 5 connectivity and lacks the integrated Assistant speaker tech found on the two bundles above, but will still let you refresh your home network with some Google flair for less.

Google Nest WiFi Pro features:

Google Nest Wifi Pro gives you super fast, reliable WiFi 6E coverage for your entire home.[1] One WiFi router provides up to 2200 square feet of fast, reliable WiFi[2], and you can customize your setup to create a mesh WiFi system for the coverage you need. It automatically adjusts your WiFi network’s performance to keep things running smoothly. It’s so smart it can monitor and diagnose common issues on its own. And it has privacy and security features to help keep you and your family safe.

