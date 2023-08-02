Remove 99.97% of allergens with the Wetie PM2.5 air purifier for $150 (Reg. $299)

Every house, regardless of how clean it’s kept, has dust and other allergens floating around inside. Want to limit how many of those nasty particles you take into your lungs every day? Then an air purifier such as the Wetie PM2.5 with HEPA filter is a great idea. Especially since you can get one today for only $149.99 (Reg $299) at 9to5Toys Specials.

According to Healthline.com, air purifiers are effective at removing allergens — Depending, of course, on the type of filtration system it uses. And that’s exactly what sets the Wetie PM2.5 apart. It features a 3-in-1 HEPA filtration system that removes 99.97% of particles like dust, mold, pet dander, smoke, and pollen from the air inside your home.

What that means is that, with the Wetie PM2.5, you’ll breathe more easily and your family will be less likely to become sick. The device features a nifty 360° air intake so no corner of your home will be left untouched, it can purify the air in huge areas up to 1,184sqf in size, and it has intelligent monitoring tech that tells you the status of the air around it.

Even better, the Wetie PM2.5 is small, lightweight, and portable so you can easily move it from room to room depending on where you happen to be hanging out. Or, if you’re going on vacation, then you can take it with you and set it up inside your hotel room. It’s fresh air on the go, anyplace you decide to hang your hat.

While some air purifiers can admittedly be noisy, the Wetie PM2.5 is whisper quiet by comparison. In fact, it registers at less than 55 db which is about the same noise level created by a quiet conversation. And it has four different power settings on it so if you need it to be a bit quieter, you can just drop down to the next lower fan speed.

Order now for just $149.99 to get the Wetie PM2.5 Air Purifier with HEPA Filter, now at 50% off the MSRP.

