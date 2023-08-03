You can now save $25 on Amazon Fresh orders when you spend $100 or more on groceries

Amazon is rolling out a new promotion this month to help drive some traffic towards Amazon Fresh. Right now, when Prime members take advantage of the service already built into their subscription to get groceries delivered, you’ll be able to save along the way. Spending $100 on food, toiletries, and anything else eligible for Amazon Fresh delivery will take $25 off the bill. It doesn’t appear as though this offer is limited to those who are new to Amazon Fresh, either. You can go shop the promotion for yourself over on this landing page, or head below where we break down the whole deal with terms and conditions.

Things this time around for the new Amazon Fresh promotion are fairly straightforward. If you go to this landing page and see the promotion, then you’re all set to take advantage. The savings only apply to goods sold and shipped by Amazon, and you’ll need to be extra sure that you’re shopping the Amazon Fresh selection, and not just the typical storefront. Also, just make sure you’re actively enrolled with a Prime membership.

Otherwise, the promotion will be serving up $25 off credits on orders over $100 through August 15, though you’ll only be able to take advantage of this offer once. It just gives you some time to make sure you’re taking the most advantage of padding your cart to hit that threshold for the 25% discount to kick in. The savings will also apply at checkout, and does not include the service charge tacked on at the end like tipping your delivery driver.

Amazon Fresh promotion details:

To redeem: Spend $100 or more in a single transaction on Amazon Fresh online to receive $25 off your delivery or pickup order. Offer starts 12:01 a.m. (PT) August 2, 2023 and ends 11:59 p.m. August 15, 2023. Offer good while supplies last. Offer only valid for invited Amazon customers who have received this offer directly from Amazon through email or online display advertisements. Offer available only to Prime members and only applies to products sold by Amazon Fresh on amazon.com/fresh (look for “sold by Amazon Fresh” on the product detail page). Products sold by third-party sellers, or other Amazon entities do not qualify for this offer. Offer valid online only. Items must be purchased in a single order and delivered at the same speed to an eligible address serviced by Amazon Fresh. Taxes, tips, alcohol, regulatory fees, pickup fees, and delivery fees do not apply when determining minimum order amount. The maximum benefit you may receive from this offer is $25.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!