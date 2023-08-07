8-in-1 MaxLight Mini Super-Bright Utility Flashlight $22 (Reg. $30)

There are still summer adventures to be had, but you don’t want to hit the road or the trail without making sure you’re properly equipped for the unexpected. An emergency kit is a smart purchase, but you also want to make sure you aren’t caught in the dark. And with this 8-in-1 MaxLight Mini Super-Bright Utility Flashlight, you’ll always have a light source available.

This tiny flashlight can snap on your keychain or backpack, attach to any metal surface magnetically, or hang on a line as an emergency lamp. It also fits easily in your pocket so you can break it out to use as a handheld. Despite its diminutive size, the flashlight can blast up to 800 lumens of light, giving you more than enough to light your way in the dark. It has four adjustable brightness modes to meet your specific needs. It’s USB rechargeable and lasts for up to 3.5 hours on a single charge.

In addition to operating as a flashlight, this little device is also a bottle opener and a carabiner and has an integrated folding kickstand to make it function like a lantern in a campsite. It’s waterproof and dustproof to stand up to the elements, making it especially useful for fishing at the crack of dawn, early morning hikes, or setting up camp at night.

Never get caught in the dark! For a limited time, you can get this 8-in-1 MaxLight Mini Super-Bright Utility Flashlight for 26% off $29 at just $21.99.

Prices are subject to change.

