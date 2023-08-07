Apple’s mini yet mighty iPad mini 6 falls to $400 with Apple Pencil 2 support (Save $99)

Apple’s latest iPad mini 6 is landing at its third-best price to date today courtesy of Amazon. Now selling for $399.99 shipped in several styles, you’re looking at $99 in savings. This is within $1 of the second-best price, and $20 of the Prime Day mention – though this is the first chance to save in nearly a month. I’ve been a huge fan of the form-factor myself since picking one up, though you don’t have to take just my word for it. Our hands-on review notes just how perfect its size is without sacrificing on performance, as well. Head below for more.

Apple’s latest compact iPadOS experience arrives as the latest iPad mini 6. It may be the smallest one in the lineup, but still delivers many of the signature features you’d expect like an edge-to-edge 8.3-inch Retina display and Apple Pencil 2 support. Throw in the A15 Bionic chip and Touch ID in the power button to complete the package.

We’re also tracking some other discounts that make the iPad mini 6 an even more complete iPadOS experience. This might be the smallest screen available on any of Apple’s latest iPads, but that doesn’t mean that it doesn’t come outfitted with the same Apple Pencil 2 support you’ll find on the rest of the lineup. So you should definitely go check out the second-generation Apple Pencil on sale at $89 and find out why it’s such a must-have accessory.

We're also now back with a new work week ushering in a fresh batch of price cuts in our Apple guide.

Apple iPad mini 6 features:

iPad mini is meticulously designed to be absolutely beautiful. An all-new enclosure features a new edge-to-edge screen, along with narrow borders and elegant rounded corners. The 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display features True Tone, P3 wide color, and ultralow reflectivity, making text sharp and colors vivid, wherever you are. Apple Pencil attaches magnetically to the side of iPad mini, so it’s always with you and ready for a spur-of-the-moment sketch or spontaneous brainstorming session.

