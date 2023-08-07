Anova’s 2023 Wi-Fi touch display Nano sous-vide cooker 3.0 now $115 (Amazon all-time low)

Anova is one of the most popular brands in the home sous-vide space and its latest entry-level model cooker is now at its best price yet. Amazon is now offering the Anova Precision Cooker Nano 3.0 at $115 shipped. Regularly $150, this is 23% off the going rate and the best we can find. Today’s deal also delivers the best price we have tracked on Amazon since it launched there earlier this year. Anova updated its entry-level model from Bluetooth to dual-band Wi-Fi “so you can browse, cook, and monitor meals whether you’re at home or on the move” alongside the new two-line touch screen display so you can “quickly view time and temperature on the same screen and manually control your cook straight from the device.” From there, this 850-watt cooker delivers water bath cooking via the brand’s most compact form-factor with more than enough power “to get you cooking perfect sous vide meals — big or small.” Head below for more details.

If you’re just getting into sous-vide for the first time, you might want to also scoop up an affordable water bath vessel for your cooking jobs. If you don’t already have something laying around, this popular Rubbermaid container will do the trick starting from $15 Prime shipped on Amazon.

However, if you would rather take the all-in-one route, forget the dedicated sous-vide cooker altogether and scoop up a Ninja multi-cooker. This morning saw the Ninja OL601 Foodi XL model drop $80 to $150 shipped – a more expensive proposition for sure, but it can handle sous-vide cooking alongside air frying, pressure cooking, and much more with loads of one-touch Ninja presets in place as well.

Anova Precision Cooker Nano 3.0 features:

For food nerds, by food nerds. Our most compact cooker is still huge on results. This latest iteration of our entry-level sous vide circulator adds key improvements as requested by food nerds, for an even sweeter deal on perfect meals. What’s different: 1) We upgraded Nano from bluetooth to dual band WiFi, so you can browse, cook, and monitor meals whether you’re at home or on the move. 2) A two-line touch screen display allows you to quickly view time and temperature on the same screen and manually control your cook straight from the device.

Big on technology, small on size. The 12.8-inch (32.5cm) Anova Precision Cooker Nano 3.0 stows away in a kitchen drawer, so your counters stay uncluttered and your new favorite cooking tool stays within reach.

Cook, browse recipes, and monitor your meals remotely via your mobile device. Whether you’re seeking inspiration for your next ambitious weekend meal, or just want to make an easy weeknight dinner — do it from anywhere via the connected Anova App.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!