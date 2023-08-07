Ninja’s 8-qt. Foodi Multi-Cooker can steam, air fry, sous-vide, and more at $150 (Reg. $230+)

Joining an ongoing deal on the more expensive and higher-end model, Amazon is now offering the 8-quart Ninja OL601 Foodi XL Multi-Cooker Steam Fryer for $149.99 shipped. Regularly $330 and more typically in the $230 range these days, this is at least $80 off the going rate and the best price we can find. Today’s deal comes within $20 of the lowest we have tracked across 2023 at Amazon and has only gone for less than that in YMMV offers since the Black Friday festivities last year. This is another one of the brand’s particularly versatile cookers that comes in at well below the currently discounted OL701 – this one provides the same capacity with a bonus meat thermometer. The OL601, however, is nearly as capable, offering up everything from built-in air frying and steaming to pressure cooking a range of presets (14 to be exact) to handle all of your baking needs, yogurt-making, dehydrating, sous vide action, and more. It also stands apart from much of the competition with an 8-quart three-tier cooking rack system so you can make “full 3-component meals at the touch of a button.” Head below for more deals and details.

If a multi-cooker that lands in the indoor grilling and air fryer category will suit your needs better, the ongoing deal we are tracking on this COSORI model is likely worth a look. Not only will it save you even more at $79 shipped, but is still sitting at the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon to keep the BBQ and air frying action going all year round.

Alongside the aforementioned deal on the brand’s OL701 all-in-one cooking solution, our home goods hub has plenty of Ninja offers to browse through. One good example has Ninja’s Barista system that delivers espresso, single-serve, and cold brew back down at $200 shipped. This $50 in savings matches our previous mention and comes very close to the lowest we have tracked. All of the details you need are right here and be sure to swing by our home goods hub for more.

Ninja OL601 Foodi XL Multi-Cooker features:

Extra-large, family-sized capacity with the ability to pressure cook, air fry, and SteamCrisp – all under one SmartLid. Slide to unlock 3 cooking modes and 14 cooking functions all under one lid. Double your cooking capacity or make 3-component full meals at the touch of a button. Prepare quicker meals with up to 70% faster cooking (vs. slow cooking), 40% faster 1-touch meals. Unlock the juiciest way to air fry, for crispy results with up to 75% less fat than traditional frying.

