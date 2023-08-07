Duracell’s rechargeable battery bundle with 6 AAs and 2 AAAs falls to $24 low (Reg. $33)

Amazon is offering the Duracell Ion Speed 1000 Battery Charger for AA and AAA batteries for $24.27 shipped. Currently 10% off, down from its usual $34, Amazon is offering an additional 20% off coupon during checkout, which will bring the price down another $6. This value pack is a perfect opportunity to make the switch to a more eco-friendly and cost-effective solution. Accompanied by eight batteries, this bundle from Duracell includes six AA and two AAA rechargeable batteries to better cut down on single-use costs for remotes, game controllers, toys, and other gadgets. It only takes four to eight hours to charge up to four batteries of either size at one time with 4000 mW of charging power.

If you already have the charger and/or need a larger quantity of batteries, Amazon is also offering two discounted options for packs of rechargeable AA batteries (with a further 40% off for each product available when you Subscribe and Save):

Duracell Rechargeable AA 2-Pack for $9.88 (Reg. $17)

(Reg. $17) Duracell Rechargeable AA 4-Pack for $11.20 (Reg. $19)

To check out more environmentally-friendly discounts, check out our Green Deals guide. From solar panels to power tools, electric vehicles, and much more, you’ll find live notable markdowns to help beat inflation and tread a more green-focused life.

Duracell Ion Speed 1000 AA and AAA Battery Charger Pack Features:

Recharge your batteries in 4 to 8 hours with 4000 mW of charging power. You can recharge 2 or 4 AA and/or AAA NIMH batteries from any brand at a time, and with auto shut-off and an LED Charge Status Indicator, you’ll know when charging is complete. Batteries can be recharged for 10 years or up to 400 times, whichever comes first; Duracell Rechargeable batteries will hold a charge for up to 1 year when not in use.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!