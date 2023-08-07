Greenwork’s pole saw and hedge trimmer combo hits all-time low of $134 (Reg. $210)

Amazon is offering the Greenworks 24V 8-inch Cordless Polesaw and 20-inch Pole Hedge Trimmer Combo for $134.20 shipped. Currently 36% off, down from its usual price of $210, this deal has dropped to the all-time lowest price we have seen for this product. This kit trades in the loud and smelly gas engine for a eco-friendly 24V battery that will allow you to keep your trees and hedges trimmed and healthy, while also saving you from regular fuel costs. It includes an 8-inch bar and chain pole saw with an automatic oiler that applies oil to the bar and chain to ensure durability and extension of life – perfect for trimming branches and even taking care of smaller tree trunks – as well as a 20-inch blade pole hedge trimmer that is great for reaching higher spots without the need for a ladder. You’ll also receive the 2Ah battery and charger to round out the package.

For those on a tighter budget, Sun Joe offers two cheaper alternatives that will take less of a toll on your wallet. The first is the Sun Joe 10-inch 8A Electric Pole Saw for $68 on Amazon, which is neither cordless nor combined with a hedge trimmer, but still an affordable option all the same. The second is the Sun Joe 8-Inch 8A 2-in-1 Convertible Pole Chain Saw for $76 on Amazon, which is similar to the previous model, except for its ability to be converted to either a pole saw or a handheld chainsaw.

To check out more environmentally-friendly discounts, check out our Green Deals guide. From solar panels to power tools, electric vehicles, and much more, you’ll find live notable markdowns to help beat inflation and tread a more green-focused life.

Greenwork’s Pole Saw and Hedge Trimmer Combo Features:

This pole saw / pole hedge trimmer combo kit allows you to keep your trees and hedges trimmed and healthy, enhancing your curb appeal. Features an 8-inch bar and chain pole saw for easy trimming of branches. Automatic oiler applies oil to the bar and chain to ensure durability and extend the life of the chain. The 20-inch pole hedge has a dual action blade for optimal performance, and trimming of tall hedges, with a 7-position pivoting head for trimming at multiple angles. This combo is virtually maintenance free, with no gas, no oil, and no emissions. It starts instantly, is quiet, and delivers the power you need.

