Logitech’s already-affordable K380 Bluetooth Keyboard for Mac an even better value at $24

Amazon now offers the Logitech K380 Multi-Device Bluetooth Keyboard for Mac at $23.99 shipped. Down from $40, you’re now looking at a new all-time low with 40% in savings attached. It’s $6 under our previous mention, as well. And those rocking a Windows setup will find a more PC-oriented model at the same $23.99 price tag in a different colorway. Equipped with Bluetooth connectivity, this keyboard can switch between three different devices for streamlining your workstation. It’s ideal for pairing with an iPad, but can also handle typing on your Mac or even bridging the gap between macOS and Windows, the Logitech K380 also has FLOW support for copying and pasting between machines and 24-month battery life.

Even as low as the $24 price point is, there are certainly some more affordable options out there on Amazon. But with all of the functionality that Logitech brings to the table, the featured keyboard is hard to pass up on. This much more affordable solution from OMOTON will only set you back $22 otherwise, delivering a keyboard for those who just want a simple solution for adding some physical typing into their work routine. For that extra $2, we’d recommend just going with the K380 model above. But if you’re looking to save every penny possible, this is still an option to do just that.

If you’re looking for an even more professional workstation upgrade, be sure to have a look at Logitech’s new MX Keys S. This new keyboard just hit the scene earlier in the summer and arrives to give a beloved form-factor an upgrade. Sporting the brand’s more recent QuietClick tech to cut down on obnoxious clicking sounds, there’s also a build that’s made of recycled plastics. As for how the rest of it stacks up, our recent hands-on review explores what to expect from the experience.

Logitech K380 Multi-Device Keyboard features:

The Logitech K380 Multi-Device Bluetooth keyboard brings the comfort and convenience of desktop typing to your smartphone, tablet, and more.Built-In Hotkeys:The built-in hotkeys include the following functions: Home, Back, App-switch, Contextual Menu, Easy-Switch Connect, Power: On/Off.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!