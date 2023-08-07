Razer Huntsman V2 Tenkeyless Gaming Keyboard now $110 (30% off), more from $45

We have spotted some notable price drops on Razer gear to upgrade your battlestation starting with the Razer Huntsman V2 TKL Tenkeyless Gaming Keyboard at $109.99 shipped. Now available at the discounted rate in classic black or Quartz pink (matching mouse on sale below), this regularly $160 solution is now 31% off the going rate for the lowest price we can find. The black model quickly dropped into the $90 range for Prime Day but is now otherwise matching the best we have tracked since it hit $103 in January whereas the pink variant is matching the lowest we have tracked all-time. The compact tenkeyless form-factor leaves more room on your tabletop and comes packed with Gen-2 Razer Linear Optical Switches complete with sound dampeners, an 8000Hz polling rate for lower input latency, and Doubleshot PBT Keycaps with labels that “will never fade thanks to their doubleshot molding process.” Alongside Chroma RGB lighting, a detachable USB-C cable joins the ergonomic wrist rest, five onboard memory profiles, and more. Head below for additional details and Razer price drops.

Razer PC gaming accessory deals:

While we are talking Razer, be sure to dive into our coverage of its new Kitsune arcade controller for Pc and PlayStation 5. If you’re into fighters – there are some special edition Street Fighter plates you can throw into the mix here as well – this is one gamepad you’ll want to scope out. Pre-orders are now live on the button-only arcade controller and you can get a full breakdown of what to expect right here.

Razer Huntsman V2 TKL Tenkeyless Keyboard features:

Razer Linear Optical Switches Gen-2: Improved with sound dampeners for an even quieter typing experience, the smooth, consistent switches are now also more responsive with up to true 8000Hz polling rate for lower input latency

Doubleshot PBT Keycaps: Harder and more durable than regular keycaps, these won’t wear down to a shiny finish and have labels which will never fade thanks to their doubleshot molding process

Detachable Type-C Cable: Unpack, plug and play with minimal fuss for all LAN parties and tournaments, as a cable latch ensures that it stays securely connected during gameplay

Ergonomic Wrist Rest: The sturdy wrist support perfectly aligns to the keyboard to relieve pressure on your wrists and feel less fatigued when gaming over long periods

