Razer’s new Chroma RGB Kitsune arcade controller for PC/PS5 now up for pre-order

Earlier this summer, the new Razer arcade controller was officially unveiled with a launch date sometime in “late 2023.” Well, judging by the now-live Amazon pre-order listings, we know it is dropping in late October, complete with Chroma RGB and all of the other Razer fixings we have come to know and love. The new Razer Kitsune All-Button Arcade Controller is ready to amp up your Street Fighter setup on PlayStation 5 as well as on your PC battle station rig; it is now available for purchase with Amazon’s pricing guarantee in tow – you’ll be charged the lowest price it drops between now and the launch date. Head below for a closer look and more details.

New Kitsune Razer arcade controller now up for pre-order

The Razer arcade controller eschews the traditional joystick you might expect on gamepads like this for an all-button layout. The quad movement layout, as Razer puts it, provides “clean, crisp play without the input errors of typical fight sticks” by way of four movement buttons. From there, you’ll find Razer low-profile optical switches with “a shorter actuation height for greater response.”

The Razer Kitsune isn’t your traditional fight stick. It’s an evolved, ultra-precise arcade controller with a precise quad movement button layout perfect for eliminating input errors and executing optimal commands. Say goodbye to joystick mishaps and hello to clean, crisp play! This quad-button layout is the up-and-coming competitive edge for the pro fighting game player.

The Kitsune was developed in collaboration with Capcom – publishers of the beloved Street Fighter franchise this and its special edition versions (more on these below) are primarily geared for – to ensure it exceeds the needs of pro players and abides by the publisher’s Pro Tour standards. There’s even a tournament lock switch that disables nonessential buttons alongside a built-in lock to fasten the removable USB-C cable.

Here are more of the features at a glance:

SLIM, PORTABLE FORM FACTOR – The Razer Kitsune’s leverless design can be easily stored in a backpack, while its detachable USB Type C cable removes the need for constant coiling or uncoiling when packing or setting up

SECURITY CLASP AND TOURNAMENT LOCK SWITCH – With a built-in lock to fasten the cable and a lock switch that disables nonessential buttons, secure the win in the heat of competition by eliminating accidental inputs and disconnections

REMOVABLE ALUMINIUM TOP PLATE – From stunning Razer Customs vinyl wraps to creating unique style via our downloadable template, simply unscrew the top plate and apply a desired design

POWERED BY RAZER CHROMA – With multiple color combinations and a suite of effects, customize the Razer Kitsune’s lighting to match the fighting style using a series of pre-loaded shortcuts.

The standard version of the new Razer arcade controller in all black with the usual Razer Chroma RBG action at the ready is now available for pre-order at $299.99 shipped, while the special Cammy and Chun-Li editions, complete with custom renderings on the controller’s removable metal top plate, are listed at $329.99 shipped each.

