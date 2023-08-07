Twelve South’s signature BookBook leather MacBook Pro covers now start at $64 (Reg. $80)

Amazon is now starting off the work week by offering some rare discounts on Twelve South BookBook V2 MacBook cases. These leather covers now bring a distinct look to your everyday carry, and for less, as the 16-inch MacBook Pro version lands at $63.99 shipped. Down from $80, you’re now looking at 20% in savings alongside the best discount ever from the retailer. It’s the best of the year overall too, and landing as one of the few markdowns so far in 2023. Covering your MacBook Pro in Twelve South’s signature handcrafted leather, this BookBook case lives up to its name with a design that draws inspiration from old school book covers. On top of just looking the part, it also has two hardback plates and a rigid spine as part of the protection package, with dual zippers helping you seal up the velvety interior. Head below for more.

If you’re more partial to the smaller of Apple’s MacBooks like I am, the 14-inch version of Twelve South BookBook case gets in on the savings courtesy of Amazon at $73.59. Still marking one of the only offers of the year, this drops from $80 and is landing as the second-best price cut in 2023. We last saw a 12% off April Fools’ Day sale drop it a few dollars lower at $72. It packs the same leather build and protection as the lead deal, just in a sized down form-factor.

Of course, all eyes right now are on Twelve South’s latest release, which switches it up to not protect your machine while out and about, but elevate it at the desktop. The new Curve SE MacBook Stand looks to provide an entry-level solution in the pricing department with a $40 MSRP, making all the right compromises to deliver a suitable workstation upgrade – at least according to our hands-on review.

Twelve South BookBook MacBook covers:

BookBook uses full-grain leather that is hand stitched and will patina over time. Distressed look is reminiscent of a vintage style leather portfolio and creates a sophisticated carrying case for your MacBook. Two hardback book covers and a rigid spine protect MacBook with impact absorption. Plush, velvety interior helps to keep MacBook looking new while inside. Dual zippers add to the book look, while allowing charging while in the case. Tucked inside BookBook, your MacBook will be disguised as a vintage book to prying eyes

