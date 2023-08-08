This 2023 model 75-inch TCL AirPlay 2 Smart 4K Fire TV just fell to $550 (Amazon all-time low)

Amazon is now offering a notable price drop on entry-level 2023 model TCL 4K TV so you can bring home some serious size without spending serious cash. The $549.99 shipped sale price you’ll find at Amazon on the new TCL 75-inch Class S4 Smart 4K Fire TV is an investment, but it is one of the more affordable 2023 models out there from a trustworthy brand – a 65-inch in-house Amazon Omni model sells for more than this. Regularly $750 at Best Buy for the Google TV variant and more like $650 at Amazon since its launch in the last month there, this is the lowest price we can find on this model. It is also marking a new Amazon all-time low. Centered around what TCL calls an edge-to-edge display with a “bezel-less” design, this 4K smart TV supports Dolby Vision, HDR10, and HLG alongside Dolby Atmos audio and an Auto Game Mode. It also features three HDMI inputs, AirPlay 2, and works alongside Alexa and Apple HomeKit gear for voice command action – “Press and hold the voice button and ask Alexa to easily find, launch, and control content, and more.” Head below for more details.

If you can work with a smaller size display, you’ll find the 50-, 55-, and 65-inch models starting from $280 shipped on Amazon, delivering the same specs and overall experience at a much lower rate. And here some smaller and slightly more affordable Amazon models with comparable specs that are on sale for even less as well:

But if you’re looking to take it up a notch with some higher-end specs and forgo the larger 75-inch display, check out the ongoing price drop on the higher-end TCL 55-inch 120Hz mini-LED smart Google TV at the $550 Amazon all-time low. This model clearly won’t be as large in your space, but it does deliver some particularly notable specs, including Wi-Fi 6, VRR, and a pair of HDMI 2.1 ports, for the same price as today’s lead deal.

TCL Class S4 4K LED Smart TV with Fire TV features:

4K Ultra HD Resolution – Experience incredible detail with 4X the resolution of 1080p Full HDTVs.

Motion Rate 120 – Motion enhancement technology for improved motion clarity.

HDR PRO (Dolby Vision, HDR10, & HLG) – Enjoy enhanced contrast, accurate colors and fine details utilizing all the most advanced HDR formats.

Dolby Atmos – Enjoy an immersive cinematic experience at home with Dolby Atmos built-in.

Fire TV Experience – All your entertainment in one place. Fire TV gives you quick access to live TV, video games, music, and lets you stream over 1 million movies and TV episodes. Subscriptions may apply.

Auto Game Mode (ALLM) – Automatically enables game mode for the lowest possible input lag and latency for an unmatched gaming performance.

