TCL’s 55-inch 120Hz mini-LED smart Google TV returns to the $550 Amazon all-time low today

Joining deals on some of the 2023 model QLED models we spotted yesterday, Amazon is now offering the 2022 TCL 55-inch 6-Series 4K mini-LED HDR Smart Google TV for $549.99 shipped. This model launched in spring 2022 at $700 and now carries a $600 regular price tag. Today’s deal is matching both the Amazon all-time low and the Prime Day price we tracked last month for the best we can find. It might not be a brand new model, but there’s still plenty of mini-LEDs to like here. The edge-to-edge 4K display features a 120Hz refresh rate, Google Assistant voice command support, HDR, Wi-Fi 6, and the Auto Game Mode with VRR action to enhance your home console setup. From there, you’ll find built-in Chromecast streaming and a pair of HDMI 2.1 ports. Head below for additional details.

If you’re not partial to some of the bigger brands and the newer TCL variants, then the ongoing Amazon 4K Fire TV deals, some of which are even more affordable, are worth a look:

Here are the deals we have spotted on the 2023 TCL models with 240Hz gaming and the higher-end Sony models we featured yesterday. The latter of which feature exclusive PlayStation 5 enhancement tech, perfect for the upcoming Spider-Man 2 (and every other game on the platform), alongside price drops on the latest models that deliver as much as $1,000 in savings. Everything is detailed for you right here.

TCL 55-inch 6-Series 4K mini-LED Smart Google TV features:

TCL’s 6-Series combines stunning 4K HDR and Mini-LED technology in a bold, brushed metal design for a superior TV experience. Quantum Dot technology and the HDR Pro Pack with Dolby Vision combine for greater brightness and contrast, as well as a full palette of rich colors. TCL’s Contrast Control Zone technology optimizes the image across individual zones to yield striking contrast between light and dark areas. The 6-Series models’ AiPQ Engine uses machine-learning algorithms to intelligently enhance color, contrast, and clarity, as you watch for an unrivaled 4K HDR experience. Arsenal of features including Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) and Auto Game Mode (ALLM), let you enjoy the smoothest action and an optimized fast-response gaming experience on the big-screen.

