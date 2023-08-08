Amazon announces upcoming Prime Big Deal Days sales event for October

After just seeing Amazon’s annual summer sale in July, the retailer is back today to announce the new fall rendtion of Prime Day. Much like we saw last year, Amazon will be back with its new Prime Big Deal Days sale later this year to offer some pre-holiday discounts.

Amazon announces second Prime Day for October

If your first question when the new Prime Big Deal Days event will be held, then you’re like us because Amazon has yet to reveal that info. We just know that the sale is coming and that it will be sometime in October. Based on last year’s sale, we can infer that it’ll be around the second week of the month. If we had to guess, and we do, a very good guess would be October 10 and 11.

It’ll still be one of Amazon’s usual 2-day events, as usual here. The savings will go live at 3 a.m. EDT each morning, as the retailer refreshes its Gold Box-style daily deals. As per the usual here, every product category sold by the retailer will be getting in on the discounts, with many running through the entire event, too.

One of the big things this time around is that Amazon is taking its fall shopping event up to a more global scale. The upcoming Prime Big Deal Days event will be

This October, we’re bringing an exclusive shopping event to Prime members—Prime Big Deal Days! I’m really excited for Prime members to discover some of Amazon’s best deals of the season across 19 countries including Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, the U.S., and the UK. We’ll share more details soon as we get closer to the event. I can’t wait to give our Prime members access to exclusive early savings this season. Doug Herrington, CEO Worldwide Amazon Stores

As expected, you’ll need a Prime membership to take advantage of the best deals throughout the two-day event. You can sign up for a FREE trial on this page before it automatically renews for a year or on a month-by-month basis. Either way, you’ll then have access to all of the best deals throughout the second Prime Day this fall.

