Greenworks 24V Brushless Drill and Impact Driver combo kit drops to $115 (Save $75)

Amazon is offering the Greenworks 24V Brushless Drill and Impact Driver Combo Kit for $115.42 shipped. Normally selling for $190, this 39% discount is the second lowest price for this product since the start of summer, with it only being $4 cheaper back in June. The 1/2-inch drill driver has a 2 speed transmission with 35Nm of torque and an 18 position clutch, with its keyless chuck offering precise speed control and torque adjustment for drilling holes and driving screws on different surfaces. The 1/4-inch impact driver has quick release hex collet, a variable speed trigger, 3 speed selector, 300Nm of torque, and a 2,800 RPM for a wide variety of driving applications. Its brushless motor and 2×1.5Ah batteries deliver more power, cooler operation at high speeds, enhanced battery runtime and longer service life. It features a lightweight design, ergonomic non-slip handle, built-in LED work light, and a 35% more compact design when compared to similar units, making it well-suited for work in small or tight spaces.

Amazon is also offering a larger bulk deal for the same products, with the Greenworks 24V 6-tool Combo Kit for $420 shipped, with the use of a 40% off coupon, saving you a whopping $280. This bundle includes a 24V hammer drill, impact driver, multi-tool, flashlight, reciprocating saw, circular saw, and comes with both a 2Ah and 4Ah USB batteries as well as two chargers. This kit is perfect for the individual handyman or do-it-yourselfer, and offers an excellent bang for your buck.

And don’t miss out on the great deal for Greenworks’ 24V 8-inch cordless pole saw and 20-inch pole hedge trimmer combo currently priced at $134. Currently 36% off, down from its usual price of $210, this deal has dropped to the all-time lowest price we have seen for this product.

Greenworks 24V Drill & Impact Driver Combo Kit Features:

The 1/2-inch drill driver has a 2 speed transmission with 35Nm of torque, and 18 position clutch. The keyless chuck offers precise speed control and torque adjustment when drilling holes and driving screws on different surfaces. The 1/4-inch impact driver has quick release hex collet, a variable speed trigger, 3 speed selector, 300Nm of torque, and a 2,800 RPM for a wide variety of driving applications. The brushless motors delivers more power at 2X more torque, cooler operation at high speeds, enhanced battery runtime and longer service life. 2×1.5Ah batteries can ensure that your Greenworks tool is always ready for use when you are. 35% more compact when compared to similar units and well-suited for work in small or tight spaces. Built-in LED work light illuminates your workspace in those hard to see places.

