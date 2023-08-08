Score the kids a Fire HD 10 tablet with 2-yr. replacement guarantee at $140 (Reg. $200)

Now sitting alongside yesterday’s notable deal on the brand new flagship Fire Max 11 tablet, Amazon is dropping the price on the top of the line kids model. You can score the 32GB Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids tablet for $139.99 shipped. Regularly $200, this is a solid 30% or $70 in savings and the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal comes within $20 of the Prime Day price we tracked this year, but if you missed that it marks a notable to chance to save on one as the school year starts back up. This model features a legible 10-inch display powered by an oct-core processor with 3GB RAM and comes along with the USB-C charging cable and a wall adapter in the box. It also includes a kid-proof case, 1 year of Amazon Kids+ with “thousands of ad-free books, games, videos, apps and more” as well as that Amazon 2-year guarantee – “If it breaks, return it and we’ll replace it for free.” More details below.

While today’s lead deal is undercutting the price on the Fire HD 8 kids model, you can score the latest 7-inch variant for even less. You’re clearly shrinking the screen real estate down, but it also comes in at a more affordable $110 shipped right now on Amazon and delivers an otherwise similar experience.

For the parents and big kids, the deal we are now tracking on the Fire Max 11 tablet is where it’s at. This one, along with a price drop on the Fire HD 10, is now seeing a rare deal starting from $190 to deliver Amazon’s flagship tablet experience for less. This price drop is only the second time we have tracked a discount and all of the details you need are waiting right here.

Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids features:

Get a full-featured tablet (not a toy) for kids ages 3–7 that includes 1 year of Amazon Kids+, parental controls, a Kid-Proof Case, and 2-year guarantee, versus items purchased separately. Includes 1 year of Amazon Kids+ – a digital subscription designed for kids to safely learn, grow and explore. On the Fire HD 10 Kids, kids can enjoy thousands of ad-free books, games, videos, apps and more. After 1 year, your subscription will automatically renew every month starting at just $4.99/month plus applicable tax. You may cancel any time by visiting the Amazon Parent Dashboard or contacting Customer Service. Every Fire Kids tablet comes with a sturdy Kid-Proof case designed to protect against drops and bumps.

