Amazon’s brand new flagship Fire Max 11 tablet and bundles now start from $190 (Up to $40 off)

Amazon has now launched some notable deals on its value-packed and in-house Fire tablets. After being first unveiled back in May as the largest and most powerful model in the lineup, you can now land the Amazon Fire Max 11 tablet from $189.99 shipped. Regularly $230 in its most basic configuration, this is $40 in savings and the best price we can find. Outside of a limited and somewhat surprising drop during Prime Day last month, this is the first chance to save otherwise. You’ll also find equally as notable discounts live on the higher-end 128GB configuration as well as the keyboard and stylus bundles from $239.99 shipped. Additional details below.

The Amazon Fire Max 11, as the name suggests, is centered around an 11-inch display with 2.4 million pixels (2000 x 1200 resolution) alongside an octa-core processor, 4GB memory, and Wi-Fi 6. The aluminum design is, according to Amazon, “3 times as durable as the iPad 10.9-inch” and also includes 14-hour battery life as well as expandable storage up to 1TB via microSD cards. Get a closer look in our launch coverage.

If you’re not sold on the upgraded experience of the latest model in Amazon’s lineup, it is also marking down the Fire HD 10 tablet with pricing starting from $119.99 shipped. While the $30 price drop here isn’t quite as deep as the option above and it did drop lower for Prime Day, this comes in at the third-best price we have tracked since the winter. The screen size drops slightly here to 10.1-inches, but you’re still looking at a perfectly capable and relatively affordable tablet solution that comes in at much less than the big tech brands out there.

Amazon Fire Max 11 features:

Vivid 11“ screen with 2.4 million pixels (2000 x 1200 resolution) lets you see every detail of your favorite movies, TV shows, and games. Certified for low blue light. Built with a powerful octa-core processor, 4 GB memory, and Wi-Fi 6 for fast streaming, responsive gaming, and quick multitasking. Sleek aluminum design is also durable. It has strengthened glass and is 3 times as durable as the iPad 10.9-inch (10th generation) as measured in tumble tests. With 14-hour battery life, maximize your downtime for reading, browsing the web, watching videos, and listening to music at home and on-the-go.

