Razer metal Chroma RGB laptop stand with dual monitor hub hits $81 Amazon low (Reg. $150)

We are now tracking the best Amazon price yet on the latest Razer Laptop Stand Chroma V2 at $80.99 shipped. Regularly $150 directly from Razer and at Amazon, this is a sizable 46% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal is $33 under our previous mention and marks a new Amazon all-time low as well – the previous best was at $105. This model delivers a black matte-finish metal landing pad for your laptop with fully customizable Chroma RGB lighting to match the rest of your Razer battlestation. But it also takes things up a notch via an integrated hub with dual monitor support (two QHD monitors or a single 5K monitor) – an HDMI port, two USB-A jacks, and one downstream USB-C port. Not only does it neatly keep your laptop in view but also provides some additional I/O to clear up space on your desk. Head below for more details.

You could always opt for the previous-generation model to save some extra cash. It happens to be marked down to just over $74 shipped from the regular $130 right now, but you’ll be forgoing the current hub configuration for a set of traditional legacy USB-A ports, which likely won’t be as ideal for folks with modern USB-C machines.

But if you’re not partial to the Razer gear, Twelve South makes some of the better options in the MacBook and laptop stand space and we happen to be tracking a nice deal on its adjustable Curve Flex model right now at $70. You’re certainly not going to score the Chroma RGB lighting here, but they are among our favorite options out there and be sure to check out our hands-on review of the newer Curve SE MacBook Stand while you’re at it.

Razer Laptop Stand Chroma V2 features:

Ports for Every Scenario: The 4-port USB-C hub unlocks a variety of winning configurations. By connecting the attached USB-C cable, you have access to an HDMI port, one full function USB-C port and two USB-A ports for unrivaled flexibility

Dual Monitor Support: You can unleash your visual potential by connecting up to two QHD monitors or a single 5K monitor thanks to the included HDMI and USB-C port

Durable Ergonomics : Thanks to the finely tuned 18 degree incline, the Razer Laptop Stand Chroma V2’s aluminum frame allows you to game, create and browse at the optimum viewing angle for long term usage.

USB-C Passthrough Charging: For maximum mobility, we have included a USB-C port to the stand that only supports power delivery. By using your USB-C charger and compatible laptop you will be able to keep your system topped off and ready to go at all times

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!