Twelve South’s adjustable Curve Flex MacBook Stand drops to $70 in two styles

After just seeing Twelve South launch a new and more affordable MacBook stand, we’re now seeing some savings drop on one of the higher-end solutions in the brand’s stable. The Twelve South Curve Flex arrives with a $69.99 price tag on Amazon with free shipping when you clip the on-page coupon and delivers a more flexible way to uphold your laptop at the desk. It’s down from the usual $80 going rate and is landing as the first discount in a month as well as one of the best of the whole year. We last saw it at $2 less, for comparison. It comes in both white and black designs, too.

Twelve South just refreshed its popular MacBook stand last fall with the new Curve Flex. This all-aluminum offering arrives with an adjustable design that lets you elevate your machine in plenty of different ways. I walked away quite impressed in my hands-on review, which you can read for a more in-depth look at the features. But if you’re rocking a new 15-inch MacBook Air, then this is easily a must-have way to turn Apple’s latest portable machine into a more desk-friendly solution at home or away from the desk. Then head below for more.

The Curve Flex above is just the latest accessory from Twelve South to go on sale. If you don’t mind going with one of the brand’s more tried and true accessories, we’re still tracking some 50% price cuts on a handful of its MacBook stands. Last week we saw the popular HiRise MacBook stand now dropping down to $40, with a permanent design than the lead deal. Also clocking in at that same price, the Curve Riser monitor stand looks to bring those improved ergonomics to your iMac, Studio Display, and other other monitor at $40 as well. Completing the trifecta, the all-time lows also land on Twelve South’s ParcSlope MacBook at $30.

Of course, all eyes right now are on Twelve South’s latest release. The new Curve SE MacBook Stand looks to provide a more affordable alternative to the more recently refreshed models at the higher-end of the lineup. It’s a far more entry-level option in the pricing department with a $40 MSRP, making all the right compromises to deliver a suitable workstation upgrade – at least according to our hands-on review.

Twelve South Curve Flex MacBook Stand features:

Meet Curve Flex, the MacBook stand as flexible and mobile as MacBook. Position Curve Flex as a desktop wedge or elevate it for the perfect desktop setup. Flex the stand up to 22 inches for eye-level video calls or to align your MacBook screen with your external display. When it’s time to switch locations, fold Flex and slip it into the included neoprene travel sleeve.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!