Reencle Prime Food Waste Composter $489 (Reg. $699)

We all want to do our part to reduce our carbon footprint. But one area most of us severely struggle with is food waste. Most people don’t have the space to compost and buying the perfect amount of food each week is a Herculean task. Rather than just throw food down the apartment garbage chute, however, anyone can compost in their kitchen with the Reencle Prime Food Waste Composter.

This ingenious device uses ReencleMicrobe™, a proprietary blend of microorganisms specially selected to devour food waste, creating ready-to-use, homemade organic superfood for plants while reducing your food waste by up to 90%. Just make sure to use that fertilizer on your indoor potted plants, lawn, or garden.

The continuous, always-on system runs quietly and safely, so you don’t need to wait for it to be done with earlier food scraps to toss more in or take some fertilizer to your plants. Fertilizer is ready in as little as two hours after you put new food in.

The breakthrough 3-layer filter system ensures that the entire system runs odor-free. Plus, the low maintenance ReencleMicrobe™ can survive in high acidity and high salinity environments, as well as at extreme temperatures. You don’t even need to replace it at any time — it just keeps on running and working cycle after cycle. You can even use the touchless step motion sensor to open the lid and toss in more food without having to fumble with the lid. It’s all about convenience.

Start composting without a heavy lift. Right now, you can get the Reencle Prime Food Waste Composter for 30% off $699 at just $488.99.

Prices are subject to change.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!