Satechi’s back to school Apple accessory sale takes 20% off sitewide, 25% off orders over $150

Satechi is now getting ready for the fall semester by launching its annual back to school sale. This time around, the savings are taking 20% off its entire catalog of Apple accessories when code B2S20 has been applied at checkout. That covers all of the usual iPhone, iPad, and Mac accessories, while some of the higher-end stuff will also qualify for some added savings thanks to code B2S25 that takes 25% off orders over $150. Free shipping across the board in orders over $40. You’ll want to just dive into the sale right here, but below the fold we also have some top picks in case you want some inspiration on where to start.

Satechi Back to School sale highlights:

Just be sure to apply the codes above in order to lock-in the savings noted above. And if you want to take advantage of even better discounts, you can bundle some of the offerings in order to hit the $150 price point. Or go shop the rest of the sale right here.

Satechi 200W 6-Port Charging Station features:

Level up with the 200W 6-Port USB-C PD GaN Charger by Satechi. This elegant yet powerful charger allows you to charge up to 6 devices simultaneously driven by industry-leading GaN technology for a fast, reliable, and safe charge. By swapping out silicon for gallium nitride (GaN), we’ve reduced the size of our chargers without compromising power. Equipped with 6 USB-C PD ports to support multiple power configurations up to 200W, this charger is the perfect solution to power up your power-hungry devices.

