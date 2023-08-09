Govee’s new RGBIC smart monitor strip light with color-match hits new $44.50 low (35% off)

Govee Gaming Light Strip G1

Alongside a host of other models, the official Govee Amazon storefront is now offering the best price yet on its new Gaming Light Strip G1 at $44.50 shipped after you clip the on-page coupon. Regularly $70 and currently on sale for $60 directly from Govee, this new release is seeing its second price drop since launching on Amazon last month. Today’s deal comes in at over 35% off the going rate and marks a new Amazon all-time low. This model is designed for monitors between 34 and 27 inches in size and leverages Govee’s VibraMatch color-matching technology – “vivid RGBIC lighting is presented by reading pixel points on the screen when playing games with high scene-changing speed and vibrant colors.” Additional customization options are also available by way of the Govee app including 123 preset scene modes and 11 music modes, allowing users to “freely select the lighting effects suitable for different scenes and moods.” Head below for additional details and Govee display lighting deals. 

If you have smaller monitor or larger TV you’re looking to add some of Govee’s smart multi-color lighting to, there are several more sets on sale right now. Waiting over on this landing page, the deals start from $39 shipped and cover everything from 24-inch monitors up to 85-inch TVs, wrapping them in full-color ambiance with picture and audio sync tech in tow. Get a closer look right here

Joining everything else in our smart home hub, today has also ushered in some solid price drops on the Philips Hue Gradient Ambiance Lightstrip. Now down at $102 shipped, this model delivers addressable RGB lighting with Zigbee for Siri, Alexa, or Assistant integration and you can get a closer look in this morning’s coverage before the price jumps back up right here

Govee Gaming Light Strip G1 features:

  • Govee VibraMatch Technology: With Govee’s VibraMatch color-matching technology, vivid RGBIC lighting is presented by reading pixel points on the screen when playing games with high scene-changing speed and vibrant colors.
  • Enhanced RGBIC Lighting: High-density LED light beads make a more even distribution of the lights to create exquisite lighting effects. Divide and filter the RGB values to highlight game elements such as explosions and lightning.
  • Non-Divisive Atmosphere: With Govee PC DreamView Technology, you can achieve intelligent synchronization with at least 10 Govee light products and create an all-encompassing lighting experience. The lights are also compatible with Razer Chroma.
  • Personalization Settings via App: With 123 preset scene modes and 11 music modes, users can freely select the lighting effects suitable for different scenes and moods, creating more focused lighting effects and making their gaming world more dynamic.

