Philips Hue Gradient Ambiance Lightstrip returns to low for second time at $102

Amazon currently offers the Philips Hue Gradient Ambiance Lightstrip for $101.99 shipped after you’ve clipped the on-page coupon. Normally fetching $180, this is delivering a new all-time low at $78 off. It’s $6 below our previous holiday mention from last month, too, and the most affordable we’ve seen any of the brand’s addressable light strips. The recent Gradient Ambiance Lightstrip enters as one of the more unique additions to the Philips Hue stable. It’s a long-awaited option for bringing addressable RGB lighting into your space. It measures 6 feet in length and on top of pairing with the greater Hue ecosystem over Zigbee for Siri, Alexa, or Assistant integration, works by itself thanks to Bluetooth connectivity. Get a closer look at the Hue Gradient Ambiance Lightstrip in our launch coverage and then head below for more.

Also on sale at Amazon today, the savings are carrying over to the Philips Hue Gradient Ambiance Lightstrip Extension. If the only thing holding you back from picking up one of the smart lightstrips is that 6 feet isn’t enough length for the particular application you have in mind, then this extension lets you bring an extra 3 feet of LED lighting into the mix. It now rests at $48.68 following an extra 15% off coupon you’ll need to clip that delivers the best price of the year from its usual $70 going rate.

As far as other gear goes this week, we’re also tracking a pair of discounts on Nanoleaf’s new Matter-enabled gear. Arriving with much of the same HomeKit connectivity, the savings start at $16 and deliver two different form-factors. There’s the typical A19 smart bulb that also comes joined by a color light strip, both of which are down to all-time lows thanks to only the second-ever discounts.

Philips Hue Gradient Ambiance Lightstrip features:

Blend any of millions of colors of smart light with the Philips Hue ambiance gradient lightstrip, whose dynamic light scenes offer a gradient of smart light for a truly unique look. Control up to 10 lights in a room with Bluetooth to set the mood instantly, or add a Hue Bridge to get the full suite of smart lighting features in your whole home. Shape, bend, or cut to size to fit your space, or extend the lightstrip up to 33 feet with a lightstrip extension. Pair your lightstrip with any compatible Amazon Echo or Google Home device for hands-free help in any room, or use Apple HomeKit when paired with a Hue Bridge.

