Save $70 on HYPER’s dual monitor Thunderbolt 4 dock, plus up to 50% off hubs, more from $14

HYPER is now offering up to 50% off a selection of its Thunderbolt 4 docking stations, USB-C hubs, HDMI adapters, cables, and other MacBook accessories. One notable offer we spotted was on its HyperDrive Thunderbolt 4 Dock that launched in late 2022 is now down at $279.99 shipped both via Amazon and directly from HYPER. Regularly $350, you’re looking at a solid $70 price drop and the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal marks the third time it has gone on sale via Amazon and comes in on par with the lowest we have tracked there. Designed for “enterprise businesses, PC gamers and video editors,” it delivers a pair of Thunderbolt 4 downstream ports capable of 40Gb/s data transfers alongside a Thunderbolt 4 upstream port that provides up to 96W Power Delivery charging for your MacBook (or host device). That’s on top HDMI connectivity, “dual 6K 60Hz display support,” a 2.5Gb Ethernet connection, and four USB-A ports that run at up to 10Gb/s. Head below for more details and HYPER deals.

HyperDrive Thunderbolt 4 Docking Station features:

The HyperDrive Thunderbolt 4 Docking Station is designed for enterprise businesses, PC gamers, and video editors looking for an advanced connectivity solution that delivers maximum bandwidth and epic display resolutions. (Certified Thunderbolt 4 cable is required for HyperDrive to function properly.) It features 2x Thunderbolt 4 Downstream ports capable of 40Gbps data transfers and 32G PCIe transfers, and one Thunderbolt 4 Upstream port that provides 96W Power Delivery charging for your host device. Enjoy gaming and video editing like never before with dual 4K 60Hz display support through HDMI or Thunderbolt, 2.5 Gigabit Ethernet connection, and high-resolution audio using a 3.5mm Audio Combo Jack . Choose between lifelike 8K 30Hz resolution or 4K 120Hz resolution for faster rendering.

