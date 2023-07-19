UGREEN’s latest 6-in-1 USB-C Hub with dual 4K HDMI display support drops 50% to $35

The official UGREEN Amazon storefront is now offering a particularly deep price drop on one of its latest USB-C hubs. You can now score the UGREEN 6-in-1 USB-C Dual HDMI Hub at $34.99 shipped. This one hit Amazon about a month ago at $70 and is now a straight 50% below that. This is the first sizable price drop we have tracked and a new Amazon all-time low. It also provides an affordable solution for expanding your MacBook or laptop’s I/O setup by taking a single USB-C port and adding a pair of USB-A ports, a 5Gb/s USB-C jack, and two HDMI ports. The 100W USB-C power passthrough hub will charge your connected device at more than respectable speeds while offering up the potential of two displays running at 4K 60Hz or a single monitor at 8K 30Hz. More details below.

If you can make do with a slightly less high-tech 5-in-1 setup, take a look at this Anker 332 USB-C Hub. It sells for $24.50 Prime shipped on Amazon and delivers 4K HDMI support, a 5Gb/s USB-C data port, and a pair of USB-A jacks for more than $10 less than the UGREEN model above.

While we are on the subject, be sure to check out the new 11-port dual HDMI USB4 and Thunderbolt dock from Plugable as well as its metal 8-in-1 USB-C Hub iPad stand. Then dive into the deal we spotted this morning on the OWC 5-port dual display Thunderbolt Hub that also has support for dual 4K/5K displays or one 6K/8K monitor and our review of OWC’s 11-port Thunderbolt 4 Go Dock while you’re at it.

UGREEN 6-in-1 USB-C Dual HDMI Hub features:

6-in-1 Connectivity: UGREEN USB C Hub dual HDMI is built to provide all your connectivity needs. Two HDMI ports, a 100W USB-C PD port, a 5Gbps USB-C data port, and two USB-A data ports.

Dual HDMI Display: The Docking Station will hook up two displays to both HDMI ports in 4K@60Hz max, which makes cross-screen multitasking and creative workflows even more efficient.

8K UHD Display: The HDMI 2 port on USB C Dual HDMI Adapter delivers a maximum 8K@30Hz resolution, which produces jaw-dropping detail and ultra-vivid colors. Creating or enjoying visual content has never been better.

100W Power Delivery: Support for max 85W USB C pass-through charging over the USB-C PD port, so you can charge your MacBook Pro 13 from a low battery to 73% in a hour.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!