Steep and Cheap Summer Flash Sale takes up to 60% off Patagonia, The North Face, more

Ali Smith -
FashionSteep and Cheap
60% off from $5
The North Face Summer Collection

Steep and Cheap is offering up to 60% off summer apparel, accessories, shoes, and more. Prices are as marked. Inside this sale you can score top brands including Patagonia, The North Face, Columbia, Smith, Oakley, and more. Shipping prices apply and vary per order. A standout from this sale is the Patagonia Stretch Hyrdopeak Swim Trunks that are currently marked down to $31 and originally sold for $75. These swim trunks are stretch-infused, quick-drying, and available in five color options. It also has an adjustable waist-band for a perfect fit and it has several pockets to store small essentials. This is a fantastic option for summer weather and pairs perfectly with any of your casual t-shirts. Find the rest of our top picks below or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

Steep and Cheap

About the Author

Ali Smith

Ali Smith is a fashion and lifestyle blogger and an editor at 9to5toys. She has a unique perspective on fashion and is always watching for the newest and freshest trends. Her blog and Instagram is http://alismithstyle.com/. Contact her at ali@9to5mac.com.
Today’s Android game and app deals: Actraiser Ren...
OtterBox takes 20% off iPhone 14 cases, new 15W MagSafe...
Govee’s Wi-Fi meat thermometer helps you monitor the ...
Gotrax Eclipse Ultra e-scooter sees $100 discount in Ne...
TCL’s 2023 Q7 Smart Google TVs with 240Hz VRR dro...
Review: Synology’s just-launched 2-bay DS224+ is ...
Belkin’s StandBy-ready 15W 3-in-1 MagSafe Chargin...
Samsung’s 970 EVO Plus 2TB NVMe internal SSD land...
Load more...
Show More Comments