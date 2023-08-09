Steep and Cheap Summer Flash Sale takes up to 60% off Patagonia, The North Face, more

Steep and Cheap is offering up to 60% off summer apparel, accessories, shoes, and more. Prices are as marked. Inside this sale you can score top brands including Patagonia, The North Face, Columbia, Smith, Oakley, and more. Shipping prices apply and vary per order. A standout from this sale is the Patagonia Stretch Hyrdopeak Swim Trunks that are currently marked down to $31 and originally sold for $75. These swim trunks are stretch-infused, quick-drying, and available in five color options. It also has an adjustable waist-band for a perfect fit and it has several pockets to store small essentials. This is a fantastic option for summer weather and pairs perfectly with any of your casual t-shirts. Find the rest of our top picks below or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

