Wacom’s Cintiq 16/Pro 24 drawing tablets see $200 discounts to 2023 lows from $600

Amazon is now offering the Wacom Cintiq 16 Drawing Tablet for $599.95 shipped. Down $200 from the usual $800 price tag, today’s offer is a rare chance to save in the first place on one of the most popular Mac drawing companions out there. It’s notably only the second markdown of 2023 so far, and matches the previously-tracked discount from four months ago for the best discount of the year. Stepping up to deliver an even more professional feature set than the iPad Pro you might be using now, the Wacom Cintiq 16 sports a 15.6-inch 1080p display that comes backed by 8,192 levels of pressure sensitivity thanks to the included Wacom Pro Pen 2. There’s an anti-glare coating on the display itself to help get an even more precise look at what you’re drawing, with a single 3-in-1 cable handling the display connection to your actual machine. It’s compatible with Macs and PCs alike, too

Delivering an even more capable drawing experience, the Wacom Cintiq Pro 24 steps up with a 4K panel and some other notable features. It has the same Pro Pen 2 that offers 8,192 levels of pressure sensitivity, just with a far more accurate screen. Sure, the Cintiq 16 above is nothing to sneeze at, but the 23.6-inch touchscreen used for this model packs a 4K resolution with 99% Adobe RGB coverage. It’s also seeing a $200 discount right now, as Amazon marks down the Cintiq Pro 24 to $2,499.95. That’s the best price of the year and only the second markdown in 2023, much like the model above.

Of course, we have to talk about Apple’s iPad lineup and how good of a job these tablets do at handling drawing and digital art creation. They might not be quite as capable solutions as the dedicated Wacom models, but when paired with an Apple Pencil 2, do deliver quite the compelling alternative. Right now some very notable savings are live on Apple’s 12.9- and 11-inch M1 iPad Pro, both of which are having as much as $499 in savings applied from $660 starting prices.

Wacom Cintiq 16 Drawing Tablet features:

Optimized feature set for creative starters provides HD clarity and ergonomic design that allows you to take your creative ideas and illustrations to the next level. Wacom Pro Pen 2 features 8192 levels of pressure sensitivity, tilt response and virtually lag-free tracking. Two customizable switches allow for easy access to shortcuts. Our Cintiq displays have LCD display with HD resolution and showcase uniform brightness, high resolution and true to life color quality. The relaxed parralax gives you full control and combined with the super responsive Wacom Pro Pen 2, makes creating feel as natural as drawing on paper

