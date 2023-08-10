41mm Apple Watch owners can save $238 on official Link Bracelet bands from $211

Amazon is now offering a rare chance to save on Apple’s most premium Apple Watch bands. The official Link Bracelets elevate the look of your wearable unlike anything else from Apple, and now pricing starts at $211.37 shipped for the 41mm Space Black styling. Normally fetching $449, you’re now looking at a new all-time low with $238 in savings. This is well below our previous mention, clocking in at an extra $24 off. You can also score the same elevated looks with the silver model at $300.14. It’s not quite as low as the other metal finish, but lands with $49 in savings. Get a more complete breakdown of what to expect from Apple’s most stylish bands below the fold.

As Apple’s most premium bands, its Link Bracelets arrive with either a Space Black or silver colorway and plenty of elegant stylings. Crafted from stainless steel, with a diamond-like carbon finish to give it the unique design, there’s a custom butterfly closure to round out the high-end look of this Apple Watch band. Both models are compatible with 38, 40, and 41mm Apple Watch models. Head below for more.

For some alternatives, our roundup of the best Apple Watch bands is packed with plenty of offerings for decking out your wearable with some more affordable options. Apple’s in-house Watch bands have long been a sore subject when it comes to pricing, so going with a third-party alternative is a great idea with styles starting from $5. All of our favorite brands have made the cut, giving you plenty of different ideas to refresh the look of your wearable.

We’re also now back with the work week coming to an end while also ushering in a fresh batch of price cuts in our Apple guide. M2 MacBooks? Check. The latest iPads? You bet. Official accessories? Galore. You’ll want to dive into our deals hub for all of the best offers this week.

Apple Watch Space Black Link Bracelet features:

Crafted from the same 316L stainless steel alloy as the case, the Link Bracelet has more than 100 components. The machining process is so precise, it takes nearly nine hours to cut the links for a single band. The custom butterfly closure folds neatly within the bracelet. And several links feature a simple release button, so you can add and remove links without any special tools. An additional diamond-like carbon (DLC) layer gives the space black stainless steel its distinctive finish.

