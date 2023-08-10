Expand hobby skills with the Anycubic Kobra Plus 3D Printer for $330 (Save $110)

Amazon is offering the Anycubic Kobra Plus 3D Printer for $329.99 shipped, with clipping of the on-page $110 off coupon. This 3D printer adopts Anycubic LeviQ auto-leveling system with 25-point precise leveling up, making leveling and printing accessible in one touch, with easy control for a more intelligent printing experience. Equipped with a filament and power detection sensor, it can pause the printing process intelligently if you encounter the situation of running out of filament or unexpected power failure, resuming from the last printing position saving you time and reducing waste. The printing build volume is 2.5 times larger than Anycubic Mega S’s 300mm x 300mm x 350mm printing size to satisfy all your needs. Equipped with Double thread Z-axis moving construction, it can minimize the shaking, ensuring more model details can be restored.

If you are new to the world of 3D printing or just want a simpler, more compact printer, consider the Anycubic Kobra Neo 3D Printer for $150. It comes 90% pre-installed, making set-up quick and easy within 10 minutes – its even able to print perfectly right out of the box, making it more suitable for beginners than other DIY 3D printers. Its Direct Drive Extruder realizes smooth feeding and discharging of filaments, and it is compatible with more flexible filaments such as TPU/PLA/ABS/PETG.

If money is not as tight, or you wish to branch out from filament printers, or if you are looking for a better alternative for making models for your weekly TTRPG meetings, check out the ANYCUBIC Photon M3 Max Resin 3D Printer for $910, with the clipping of the on-page $211 off coupon. Able to print up to 13-inch x 11.7-inch x 6.5-inch / 30.0 cm x 29.8 cm x 16.4 cm, the superior print volume can satisfy your creativity for large models as well as printing multiple models at once giving you a higher printing efficiency. Its 7K UV LCD screen has a super high resolution (6,480 x 3,600 pixels), with a screen contrast ratio as high as 450:1, allowing you to print models with sharper details around edges and corners, improving print quality and success.

Anycubic Kobra Plus 3D Printer Features:

