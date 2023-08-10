Fossil’s Gen 6 Wellness Edition Smartwatch sees $90 discount down to $209

Amazon is now offering the Fossil Gen 6 44mm Wellness Edition Smartwatch for $209 shipped. Down from $299, you’re looking at a $90 discount while beating our previous mention by an extra $20. This is the third-best price cut to date, coming within $34 of the all-time low. Powered by the latest Wear OS, this wearable sports a Qualcomm 4100+ chipset to improve performance over previous-generation offerings. Aside from your typical notifcations that show up on the wrist-mounted, circular display, there’s also the added health features that give this model the Wellness Edition naming scheme. It can track everything from your typical activity goals, steps, and sleep to heart rate, cardio, SpO2, and more – all of which is viewable on the brighter always-on display. We break down what to expect in our hands-on review.

Out of the box, you’re getting a silicone band in a navy colorway. But if you’d like to change that up with something a little more premium or a little sportier, you can use some of your savings to pick up one of the different offerings at Amazon compatible with the Gen 6 wearable. There’s everything from workout-ready fabric offerings to metal link bands and more, all from $14.

On the other hand, Samsung’s latest wearables begin shipping tomorrow and are certainly worth considering. You’re getting a very different focus with the new Galaxy Watch 6/Classic models, but with pre-order promotions adding a little extra value into your purchase, the $50 gift cards and extra bands certainly make the $300 starting prices a bit more eye-catching.

Fossil Gen 6 Wellness Edition features:

Gen 6 Hybrid Smartwatches are compatible with phones running the latest version of Android or iOS. Improved power, more reliable connection and up to 4x range with Bluetooth 5. Track your activities with auto workout detection; monitor overall health and wellness with sleep tracking, upgraded heart rate sensor and SpO2 (blood oxygen). 3 ATM water resistance is perfect for all your activities.

