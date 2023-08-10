Samsung Galaxy Watch 6/Classic pre-orders come with $50 gift cards and extra bands from $300

All of Samsung’s new releases from Galaxy Unpacked have been getting in on the launch savings, and now that’s true for the just-announced Galaxy Watch 6 series. Across each of the three different models of the new wearable, Amazon is rolling out some gift card savings while also bundling in an extra band to sweeten the pot. Headlining is the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic 43mm at $399.99 shipped. It includes $100 in added value thanks to a $50 gift card and a complementing fabric band, and also carries over to the 47mm model at $429.99.

Samsung’s new Galaxy Watch 6 Classic revives a different class of premium wearable from the brand that steps up to deliver a stainless steel build and the grand return of a rotating bezel. That encompasses the Super AMOLED panel that comes in either 43 or 47mm form-factors. There’s of course a robust list of fitness monitoring capabilities onboard, including heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, and a new BIA sensor for even more in depth stats – all of which is powered by Wear OS 4. Get a better idea of what to expect in our announcement coverage from yesterday that takes a hands-on look. Below the fold we also explore the standard Galaxy Watch 6 pre-order promotions.

Alongside the Classic version, Amazon is also carrying the same exact promotion over to the standard pair of Galaxy Watch 6 styles. Both of these fitness trackers includes the bundled $50 gift card and fabric band, taking $100 off either the $329.99 price tag you’d pay for the 44mm model, or the even more affordable MSRP of the 40mm style at $299.99. These sport a little less premium designs that ditch the stainless steel enclosure and rotating bezel, but still deliver much of the same Wear OS 4 feature set to your wrist.

Regardless of which model you do end up coming home with, each of the new Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 models will be shipping come August 11. You can shop all of the different styles eligible for the pre-order promotions on this landing page, too.

As far as the latest foldables are concerned, this week Samsung launched a pair of new handsets. We’re already seeing some chances to save, just as you’d expect from 9to5Toys, as you can now save as much as $400 on unlocked Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Flip 5 devices. Combining cash discounts on elevated storage capacities with bundled gift cards, these pre-order sales offer a chance to land one of the all-new foldables for less. And best of all? There’s no trade-ins required.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic features:

Galaxy Watch 6 Classic features a timeless, iconic look and a bezel that just clicks with your style; It not only looks great, but it also rotates to give you easy access to all your apps. Workout to your full potential with fitness tracking*; Get insights on duration, distance, calories burned and more; Watch recognizes activities from running to swimming and tracks over 90 other exercises

