Upgrade to an iTouchless stainless steel step trash can at 57% off: 13.2-gallon now $56

Today only, Woot is offering some notable deals on iTouchless stainless steel step trash cans headlined by the 13.2-gallon model at $55.99. Shipping is free for Prime members but a $6 delivery fee will apply otherwise. Regularly $130, this is up to 57% off and great chance to land a nice steel can to elevate your space. Currently selling for over $88 on Amazon, only once has this model come anywhere close to today’s price this year and that was back in February at $68. The iTouchless SoftStep 13.2-Gallon Step Trash Can features a silver fingerprint-proof, smudge-resistant steel build with an ergonomic pedal opening mechanism (it is “designed to last over 200,000 steps”). The latter of which helps to maintain hygiene and can be particularly convenient when your hands are full or contaminated from food products. This model also includes the optional odor filter system with one AbsorbX filter included in the box. Head below for more details.

You’ll also find a similar model but with a black lid selling for $53 Prime shipped via Woot today, down from the $90 regular price. But if you’re looking for something more affordable, you’ll find several smaller models waiting on this landing page. Starting from around $28 or so, options from Amazon Basics and simplehuman are at the ready for less, but you’ll be hard-pressed to find very many 13-gallon options that can keep up with the iTouchless variant above for less.

For more discounts to upgrade your space, swing by our home goods hub. Loaded with the rest of this week’s best deals on vacuums, carpet cleaners, cooking essentials, and coffee makers, among other things, it is the best place to scan for deals on items for around the house. Just one example here has Ninja’s Barista system capable of handling cold brew, espresso, and single-serve from one machine at $50 off the going rate.

iTouchless SoftStep 13.2 Gallon Step Trash Can features:

1 Odor Filter is included. AbsorbX filter absorbs & neutralizes odors the natural way for up to 3 months. For a fresh & clean smelling home. Durable, ergonomic pedal requires minimal force to open; easy to replace air damper for years of like-new performance. Elegant, fingerprint-proof, smudge-resistant Stainless Steel is easy to clean. Complements any kitchen or office décor. Sturdy, large steel pedal is designed to last over 200,000 steps – that’s more than 20 steps a day for over 25 years!

