Ninja’s Barista system delivers espresso, single-serve, and cold brew at $200 ($50 off)

Amazon is now offering the Ninja CFN601 Espresso & Coffee Barista System for $199.99 shipped. Regularly $250 and currently fetching as much directly from Ninja, this model is now at the lowest price we can find. Today’s offer is matching our previous mention and marking the second-best listing we have tracked, having only once gone for any less across 2023. You’re looking at an all-in-one coffee making station, bringing all of your drip, single-serve, and espresso needs into a single unit. This one can handle just about everything with a built-in 19-bar pressure espresso maker, single-serve action, over-ice brewing, and a traditional full-carafe drip setup. Including the ability to provide various brew strength and cup size options, it also delivers a built-in, fold-away frother to “create espresso-based cappuccinos, lattes, flat whites, and more.” Head below for more details.

If today’s lead offer is a bit overkill for your needs, a nearly as versatile option comes in the way of Ninja’s DualBrew model. Currently $80 off its going rate on Amazon, you can bring this one home for $120 shipped right now. It doesn’t boast the built-in espresso action, but it can brew an entire 12-cup carafe, deliver single-serve via pods or your own ground beans, and has a cold brew setting too.

Then go swing by our home goods hub for the rest of the notable kitchen and cooking offers we are tracking as we close in on the end of the work week. Alongside deals on SodaStream’s 2023 LED-equipped E-TERRA Sparkling Water Maker, we are also tracking a solid offer on Ninja’s 8-quart Foodi 14-in-1 Air Fry Multi-Cooker. This family-sized model is now up to $100 off the going rate, making a now a notable chance to bring home a new all-in-one cooker at a major discount with all of the details you need on this offer while it’s still live waiting in our previous deal coverage.

Ninja CFN601 Espresso & Coffee Barista System features:

The 19-bar pressure system delivers ultra-flavorful espresso with a silky-smooth crema by brewing at the optimal temperature and pressure. The built-in, fold-away frother allows you to create espresso-based cappuccinos, lattes, flat whites, and more. Choose your favorite espresso capsule and brew up to 3 styles: Espresso (1.35 oz), Lungo (3.75 oz), and Over Ice (1 oz). Make a Classic, Rich, or Over Ice brew. Select 9 different sizes ranging from cup, to travel mug, to a full 12-cup carafe.

