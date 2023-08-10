Samsung’s 2023 120Hz Quantum Smart TVs now up to $1,500 off with deals from $1,298

We are now tracking some notable price drops on the 2023 model Samsung Class Neo QLED 4K QN90C Series Neo Quantum Smart TVs starting with the 65-inch model at $1,997.99 shipped. Regularly $2,500 at Best Buy where it is on sale for $2,000, this is over $500 off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal also marks the second time we have seen this model down at this price to match the Amazon all-time low. There are more affordable options out there, like all of these new Hisense variants, but some folks love a higher-end option from the big brands and today’s deals are delivering just that at a discount. This is a 120Hz panel with four HDMI 2.1 inputs, an anti-glare coating, Dolby Atmos audio, and HDR+. Alongside the Samsung gaming hub with direct access to Xbox Game Pass, it also delivers FreeSync Premium Pro (AMD Adaptive Sync) for smooth action, built-in Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and support for Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and SmartThings gear. Head below for more details and additional price drops on the other sizes.

Samsung 2023 QN90C 4K Smart TV deals:

Now, if you’re not partial to the big three TV brands or just don’t want to spend that kind of cash, check out today’s Hisense deals. The brand delivers some serious bang for your buck with notable amenities and modern features, including AirPlay 2, 144Hz gaming, VRR, and more with prices starting from $450 and new all-time lows now at the ready.

Samsung 2023 QN90C 4K Smart TV features:

Some TVs just have it. They make everything look good—even hard stuff like 4K upscaling, weird viewing angles and daytime sports. Among the gifted their talents still shine bright. But when it’s Samsung Neo QLED 4K we’re talking about, there’s no need to be jealous. Because—thanks to its brilliant picture, dynamic audio and stellar design—it’ll make you look good, too.

