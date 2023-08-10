Drop this Samsung 4K ViewFinity S8 Monitor with USB hub on your desk for $200 (Reg. $325)

Today only, as part of its Daily Deals, Amazon is now offering up to 42% off Samsung monitors. You can now land the 27-inch Samsung 4K ViewFinity S8 Monitor for $199.99 shipped. This monitor has been trending in the $325 range all year and is now at the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal is a new 2023 Amazon low and matches the best we have tracked all-time outside of a brief one day offer at $180 during the holidays last year. It might not be one of those brand new models with all of the bells and whistles, but it does provide a relatively affordable way to land a perfectly capable 4K (‎3840 x 2160) monitor on your work surface. The IPS panel delivers HDR 10, 1 billion colors, and “near limitless hues” alongside HDMI, DisplayPort, and USB-C connectivity options. That’s on top of 90W of power delivery to charge your gear and an integrated USB 3.0 hub for some bonus I/O alongside a height adjustable stand that also delivers some tilt, swivel, and pivot action. More details below. 

Samsung 4K ViewFinity S8 Monitor features:

Hi-Res 4K UHD, IPS panel and HDR 10 allow you to explore every detail with 4x the pixels of a Full HD monitor; More screen real estate provides more space to view multiple tools, applications and programs. With a range of colors, near limitless hues and HDR10, which makes dark colors darker and the brightest colors even brighter, all content becomes a joy to look at and experienced exactly as the creator intended. Enjoy multiple connectivity options with HDMI, DisplayPort, and USB-C – which functions as a display input, as well as provides up to 90W of power delivery to charge your laptop; A USB 3.0 hub allows you to connect multiple devices such as keyboards and mice directly to the display, freeing up clutter on your desk. 

