Drop this Samsung 4K ViewFinity S8 Monitor with USB hub on your desk for $200 (Reg. $325)

Today only, as part of its Daily Deals, Amazon is now offering up to 42% off Samsung monitors. You can now land the 27-inch Samsung 4K ViewFinity S8 Monitor for $199.99 shipped. This monitor has been trending in the $325 range all year and is now at the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal is a new 2023 Amazon low and matches the best we have tracked all-time outside of a brief one day offer at $180 during the holidays last year. It might not be one of those brand new models with all of the bells and whistles, but it does provide a relatively affordable way to land a perfectly capable 4K (‎3840 x 2160) monitor on your work surface. The IPS panel delivers HDR 10, 1 billion colors, and “near limitless hues” alongside HDMI, DisplayPort, and USB-C connectivity options. That’s on top of 90W of power delivery to charge your gear and an integrated USB 3.0 hub for some bonus I/O alongside a height adjustable stand that also delivers some tilt, swivel, and pivot action. More details below.

Browse through the rest of the Amazon monitor daily deals sale right here. But if you’re just looking for something quick and easy to get some work done without breaking the bank and you don’t plan on doing any hi-res gaming, this ASUS 27-inch model will do the trick for $130 shipped.

And before you dive into our recent hands-on review of the new AOC AGON Pro AG276QZD OLED model with a 240Hz refresh rate, check out these all-time lows on Govee’s monitor strip lights. These intelligent ambient lighting kits feature color-matching tech to add some serious vibes to your gaming or workstation and you can browse through all of the deals right here while the latest models are at Amazon all-time lows from $45.

Samsung 4K ViewFinity S8 Monitor features:

Hi-Res 4K UHD, IPS panel and HDR 10 allow you to explore every detail with 4x the pixels of a Full HD monitor; More screen real estate provides more space to view multiple tools, applications and programs. With a range of colors, near limitless hues and HDR10, which makes dark colors darker and the brightest colors even brighter, all content becomes a joy to look at and experienced exactly as the creator intended. Enjoy multiple connectivity options with HDMI, DisplayPort, and USB-C – which functions as a display input, as well as provides up to 90W of power delivery to charge your laptop; A USB 3.0 hub allows you to connect multiple devices such as keyboards and mice directly to the display, freeing up clutter on your desk.

