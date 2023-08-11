Xbox and PlayStation gamers can play the new Crash Team Rumble for FREE this weekend

The new Crash Team Rumble is FREE to play this weekend on Xbox and PlayStation. The new Crash game developed by Toys for Bob delivers a multiplayer spin-off starring the titular bandicoot and other characters from the franchise. Two teams face off against one another with an action platformer-like setup in what is described as a “chaotic 4v4 Wumpa Fruit collecting madness,” and you can try it all out for free all weekend long. Head below for more details.

Crash Team Rumble FREE weekend

According to the official Xbox Wire, the free trial will run from now through August 14, giving Xbox (and PlayStation) gamers a chance to give the team-based battle experience a run for its money before dropping any cash down. Physical copies are still listed at the full $40 price tag on Amazon.

You can play “with your friends and foes alike in either public competitive matches, or private matches, and race to be the first team to collect and bank enough Wumpa to claim victory!”

For newcomers to Crash Team Rumble, this team-based competitive platformer features heroes and villains from the Crash universe, all with unique playstyles and abilities. In the Free Trial, players can choose from Crash, Coco, or Dingodile, who fit into the unique categories of Scorer, Booster, and Blocker respectively.

Here’s what you can expect from the FREE trial period according to Xbox (this will, presumably, be the same on PlayStation):

The newest Crash Bandicoot game is available to all Xbox players via a Free Trial – available now!

Choose from fan favorite characters Crash, Coco, or Dingodile, and take the fight online with friends and foes in public or private matches.

Unlock new cosmetics, progress through the Free Season 1 Battle Pass, and carry over your progress to the full game if you upgrade.

Dive into the rest of this upcoming weekend’s best console game deals right here and head over to Xbox Wire for details on the Crash Team Rumble is FREE trail event.

