Lamicall’s latest iPhone MagSafe KickStand Wallet hits new low today at $13 (Reg. $30)

The official Lamicall Amazon storefront is now offering one of the best prices yet on its MagSafe KickStand Wallet for $12.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in order over $25. Be sure to apply code LAMICALLRW1 at checkout. After launching at $33 back in June, this model has settled out at a regular $30 price tag and is now at the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal clocks in at $1 below our previous mention to deliver a new Amazon all-time low as well. This model delivers an animal-friendly, biodegradable vegan leather design here with “16XN52” magnets made to snap directly to the back of your iPhone 12, 13, 14, and, more than likely, upcoming 15 series handset. There are three available slots for your ID, bank cards, or whatever else you might want to pop in there alongside a built-in kickstand that supports various viewing angles between 10 and 170 degrees. More details below.

At a price like this, sticking with one of the known budget-friendly brands like Lamicall we feature on a regular basis is a safer bet than most. You will find some other somewhat comparable options on Amazon in the sub $13 category, but it is hard to recommend an option we aren’t as familiar with in a price range like this.

Be sure to check out the new clean minimalist MagSafe wallet from elago right here. And while we are talking magnetic accessories, our recent hands-on review of the Belkin 15W 3-in-1 MagSafe charger that delivers on of the best StandBy companions out there should be your next stop before you check out UGREEN’s new 10,000mAh MagSafe battery.

Lamicall MagSafe KickStand Wallet features:

16XN52 powerful magnets are 30% stronger than the official magnetic magsafe wallet to ensure that your iPhone wallet stand stays securely attached iphone, even when adjusting the viewing angle. Our vegan leather magsafe phone holder has 10° – 170° rotation feature that allows you to customize the viewing angle of your iPhone. Our magsafe phone wallet stand offers a minimalist and compact solution to carry your essential cards. With three card slots, you can easily store your credit cards, IDs, or transit passes, reducing the need for a separate wallet and streamlining your daily essentials.

