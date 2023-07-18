elago brings its clean silicone treatment to the MagSafe wallet space at just over $17 [Deal]

We have featured a number of the elago Apple gear accessories around here, but we have now spotted a brand new silicone MagSafe wallet from the brand. It has released smartphone wallets in the past, but those made use of adhesive treatments to stick on the back of your device or device case. These days, most folks seem to prefer the magnetic models you can easily slide on and off when needed without having to deal with adhesives or the potential residue they might leave on your gear, and elago has now brought its liquid silicone vibes to the MagSafe card holder game. Head below for a closer look at the now available new elago Magnetic Wallet alongside a nice little launch discount.

elago’s new liquid silicone MagSafe wallet

elago is once again employing its usual silicone treatment to its new MagSafe wallet. It delivers a slightly textured but mostly smooth matte finish and feel – this is, at least, true when it comes to the gear I have tested out, and it looks like the new wallet is much of the same.

Like all MagSafe wallets, the new elago model is compatible with iPhone 12, 13, and 14 series devices, snapping directly to the back of your device magnetically. That means you can remove it when needed (say when you’re docking your phone on a MagSafe charger at home) and then quickly pop it back on again when you’re heading out the door. It, again like most card holders of this sort, is really only reliably compatible with cases that also have a magnetic array.

The new silicone MagSafe wallet is an overall simple and minimalist design that is extremely light on branding with a clean, flat look, a small finger divot detail on the back, and a nice little cutout to help you push cards out as required.

elago’s accessories have, for the most part, always been quite competitively priced and tend to fall on the particularly affordable side of things. Its new silicone MagSafe wallet is no exception, hitting Amazon today with a $17.99 price tag – most well-known third-party brand options in the space typically go for at least $20 and usually much more. However, with the 5% on-page coupon, you can knock the already affordable list down to $17.09 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25.

