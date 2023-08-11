Ninja’s regularly up to $280 Foodi 6.5-qt. 14-in-1 multi-cooker air fryer is yours for $109 today

The official Woot Amazon storefront is now ushering in a solid price drop on the Ninja OL501 Foodi 6.5-quart 14-in-1 Pressure Cooker Steam Fryer at $108.99 with free shipping. Originally $280 at launch, this model still regularly fetches as much and is now up to $171 off the going rate. While we have seen a couple drops to $100 over the last several months, today’s offer clock in as the best price we can find coming within $9 of the all-time low. This model delivers both pressure cooking and air frying action straight out of the box with no additional attachments required. That’s on top of the brand’s steaming mode that is also joined by a host of other options including bake, boil, roast, sear, dehydrate, sous vide, and slow cook. The two-tier cooking racks are a nice touch too, allowing users to separately cook a pair of dishes at the same time – it ships with a stainless steel rack system, a 4.6-quart air fry basket, and 6.5-quart cooking pot. More details below.

You’ll be hard-pressed to find a comparable Ninja multi-cooker like this in new condition for less right now. But if you don’t mind going with an Amazon renewed option, the Ninja OL500 Foodi 6.5-quart Pressure Cooker Steam Fryer comes pretty close in terms of functionality. You can pick one of these up on Amazon right now for $76 shipped with the 90-day Amazon Renewed Guarantee in tow.

Looking to take it up a notch? We are also still tracking a solid price drop on the higher-end and more capable Ninja OL701 8-quart model. Now up to $100 off the going rate, this one will cost you more than the options above, but it also has more cooking options, an included Foodi meat thermometer, and a larger capacity for family meals. Dive into the details right here.

Ninja OL501 Foodi 6.5-quart14-in-1 Pressure Steam Fryer features:

Large capacity with the ability to pressure cook, air fry, and SteamCrisp – all under one SmartLid. Slide to unlock 3 cooking modes and 14 cooking functions all under one lid. Steam and crisp at the same time for faster, juicier, crispier results without drying out. Stainless-steel reversible rack allows you to steam, broil, and increase cooking capacity for 1-touch, 2-layer meals. Prepare quicker meals with up to 70% faster cooking (vs. slow cooking), 40% faster 1-touch meals

