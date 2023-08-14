Go next-gen with blazing fast 12,400MB/s 2TB Crucial T700 heatsink SSD at $285 low ($85 off)

The new Crucial T700 model internal SSDs are some of the fastest out there, and we are now tracking some particularly notable deals. The highlight offer here would have to be on the Crucial T700 2TB Gen5 NVMe M.2 SSD with heatsink that is now on sale for $284.99 shipped. Regularly $370, today’s offer marks the third opportunity to land one at a discount with $85 in savings attached. Today’s deal is $11 under the previous all-time low we tracked over the Prime Day event last month and the best price we have seen yet. The 1TB model is coming within $16 of the one-time low at $167.99 and the 4TB variant is now $5 under the Prime Day price for the lowest we have tracked at $494.99. The T700 lineup clocks in at a breakneck 12,400MB/s, leaving many of the most popular models we feature around here in its dust. The integrated heatsink is joined by Gen5 NVMe architecture and the modern M.2 form-factor you need. Check out our hands-on review and head below for some more affordable Crucial solutions. 

We are also tracking some notable price drops on the latest model Gen4 Crucial P5 Plus internal SSDs, with and without integrated heatsinks. They are about half as fast as the T700 above but they are also more than capable at 6,600MB/s and make for a far more affordable solution:

If you’re looking for something down the middle – not quite as fast and pricey as the T700 but with more power than the P5 Plus – the ongoing deal on the Samsung 7,450MB/s 990 PRO internal SSD with heatsink is a solid option. It is still down at $90 shipped from the usual $150 on Amazon, marking the lowest we have tracked, and you can get a complete rundown of the details right here

Crucial T700 1TB Gen5 NVMe M.2 SSD features:

Get sequential reads/writes of up to 11,700/9500MB/s and random read/writes of up to 1,500K IOPS for blazing performance. With Microsoft DirectStorage, elevate gaming with up to 60% faster texture renders8 and reduced load times, render photos or UHD/8K+ videos and run heavy workloads with up to 99% less CPU utilization. Ready for performance with your motherboard heatsink, the T700 installs easily in your M.2 slot. 

