Samsung 7,450MB/s 990 PRO internal SSD with heatsink hits new $90 Amazon low (Reg. $150)

Amazon is now offering the Samsung 990 PRO 1TB PCIe 4.0 M.2 Internal Solid-State Drive with heatsink for $89.99 shipped. Regularly $150, this is 40% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. Todays’ deal is $10 under the previous low we spotted over the Prime Day festivities and marks the best price we have tracked on Amazon. The 2TB variant is also still siting at the $160 Amazon low. Taking things up a notch from the popular previous-generation 980 model, this is a faster solution that clocks in at up to 7,450MB/s with Gen4 architecture and an M.2 form-factor. The latter of which joins an integrated heatsink for compatibility with PlayStation 5 consoles as well as your PC to help maintain performance stability during demanding tasks and the like. Get a closer look in our launch coverage and head below for more details.

If something from the popular WD_BLACK camp works for you and you don’t mind dropping the speed to 7,300MB/s, the ongoing deals on the SN850X are worth a look. This one, which also includes an integrated heatsink, is currently starting from $70 on Amazon to save you even more and all of the details you need on this offer are waiting in our previous deal coverage.

But if you have a see-through PC case, this model from a galaxy far, far way is where it’s at. The special edition FireCuda Star Wars model from Seagate comes complete with a built-in Lightsaber-style LED track alongside a design that “lets you swap out which faceplate fits your collection at any moment.” Take a closer look right here.

Samsung 990 PRO 1TB PCIe 4.0 M.2 SSD features:

Get random read/write speeds that are 40%/55% faster than 980 PRO; Experience up to 1400K/1550K IOPS, while sequential read/write speeds up to 7,450/6,900 MB/s reach near the max performance of PCIe 4.0. Use less power and get more performance; Enjoy up to 50% improved performance per watt over 980 PRO, plus optimal power efficiency with max PCIe 4.0 performance. Samsung’s own nickel-coated controller delivers effective thermal control; With its slim size, 990 PRO with Heatsink is a perfect fit for PlayStation 5, desktops and laptops that meet the PCI-SIG D8 standard.

