Crest 3D Whitestrips with Light hits 2023 low at $38 (Reg. $70), toothbrushes, more from $24

Amazon has now launched a new Oral-B sale loaded with up to $90 in savings electric toothbrushes alongside some accessory offers and teeth whitening kits. First up, it is now offering a notable price drop on the popular Crest 3D Whitestrips with Light for $37.99 shipped. Be sure to opt for Subscribe & Save on the listing page to receive the lowest possible price. And remember to cancel the subscription after your order ships. Regularly $70, this is more than 45% off the going rate and the best price we can find. The last time we saw this kit down this low was for the holidays last year. It includes 10 strip treatments alongside the light to enhance the stain removing action. Described as the brand’s “best and fastest whitening technology at home,” in my experience the standard strips can work just fine, but are almost always better with one of these included light devices. Head below for more details, additional discounts on Oral-B electric toothbrushes, and more.

Today’s electric toothbrush deals:

Oral care accessory deals:

And now that your oral care routine has been upgraded for the last blast of summer and into fall 2023, it’s time to consider your wardrobe. Loads of the most popular retailers are now launching early fall and end of summer events and we have them all waiting for you right here. One standout option is the Nike Ready for Fall Sale that’s knocking an extra 20% off a range of apparel and footwear, including AF1s and Air Max models. Scope it out right here.

Crest 3D Whitestrips with Light features:

Crest’s best and fastest whitening technology at home

A lightweight, disposable, water resistant, handheld device that weakens stains

When used as directed, Crest Whitestrips with Light whitens dramatically better than strips alone

Whitening results last up to 36 months. Apply light to upper and lower teeth until it turns off automatically. Full results in 10 days

1 Light and 10 teeth whitening strip treatments, each with 1 upper and 1 lower strip. Apply once a day for 60 minutes

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!