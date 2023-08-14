Nike Ready for Fall Sale offers an extra 20% off top sellers: Air Force 1, Air Max, more

Ali Smith -
FashionNike
50% off + 20% off
Nike Singles Sale

Nike’s Ready for Fall Sale offers an extra 20% off select styles when you apply promo code READY at checkout. Inside this sale you can find deals on top selling running shoes, apparel, everyday sneakers, backpacks, and more. Nike Rewards Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery. A standout from this sale is the Air Force 1 ’07 High Sneakers that are currently marked down to $105, which is $20 off the original rate. These sneakers are great for everyday wear and the high top design is highly supportive. These can easily be dressed up or down and it’s available in two versatile color options. It has a cushioned insole that promotes comfort as well as a padded tab. Find even more deals by heading below or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

Nike

About the Author

Ali Smith

Ali Smith is a fashion and lifestyle blogger and an editor at 9to5toys. She has a unique perspective on fashion and is always watching for the newest and freshest trends. Her blog and Instagram is http://alismithstyle.com/. Contact her at ali@9to5mac.com.
Hover-1 Pro Boss e-scooter sees first discount to $718,...
Bring Alexa to the nightstand with Amazon’s multi...
Amazon’s Smart Thermostat lets you turn on the AC...
Upcoming Assassin’s Creed Mirage now set to relea...
Amazon’s latest backlit Alexa Voice Remote Pro wi...
Grill through your smartphone with NutriChef’s Bl...
Crest 3D Whitestrips with Light hits 2023 low at $38 (R...
The famous AeroPress coffee brewer is now on sale via A...
Load more...
Show More Comments