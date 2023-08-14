Cultivate your yard with BLACK+DECKER’s 20V MAX Tiller Kit at all-time low $48 (Reg. $119)

Amazon is offering the BLACK+DECKER 20V MAX Tiller Kit for $47.81 shipped. Down from its usual price of $119, this 60% discount is the all-time lowest price we’ve seen for this product. Powered by a 20V MAX lithium-ion battery, this tiller can cultivate up to 325-square feet on a single charge. Its powerful transmission with dual counter-oscillating tines are able to break up soil more efficiently to allow water and nutrients to reach plant roots while simultaneously preventing weeds from tangling. It comes with a 2-year limited warranty, battery, and energy star-qualified charger.

If you’re looking to expand your BLACK + DECKER arsenal, consider the 40V MAX Cordless Hedge Trimmer for $139. With its 40V Lithium Ion battery and 24-inch dual-action blades, this trimmer delivers power and speed – able to cut up to 6000-square feet of hedges per charge with less vibration for faster trimming. Its wrap around handle provides comfort and control in vertical and horizontal trimming application, and its full-length trigger features a soft grip handle for added comfort during use.

To check out more environmentally-friendly discounts, check out our Green Deals guide. From solar panels to power tools, electric vehicles, and much more, you’ll find live notable markdowns to help beat inflation and tread a more green-focused life.

BLACK+DECKER 20V MAX Tiller Kit Features:

Powerful transmission with dual tines break up soil to allow water and nutrients to reach plant roots. Powered by 20-volt MAX lithium-ion battery, with longer lifespan and charge retention than NiCad batteries. Cultivates up to 325 square feet per charge. Counter-oscillating tines prevent weeds from tangling. 2-year limited warranty; includes battery and Energy Star-qualified charger.

